TV Presenter Kirsty Gallacher Condemns Fly-Tippers Dumping Mountain of Rubbish on Country Lane Near Her Home.

Kirsty Gallacher, a TV presenter, has expressed her outrage over fly-tippers dumping a large mound of waste on a country lane near her home. She urged for the perpetrators to be brought to justice and claimed it was the worst case she had ever seen in the area.

Kirsty Gallacher has denounced 'parasite' fly-tippers who dumped a 'disgraceful' mountain of waste on a country lane near her home. In an Instagram video, she lashed out at the perpetrators, urging for the perpetrators to be brought to justice to deter them from repeating it.

She expressed her community's suffering due to fly-tipping and described the sight as 'horrendous'. The case in Bracknell is just the latest in a series of rubbish dumps that have enraged Britons, with fears growing that neighbourhoods are being turned into 'slums' due to fly-tipping





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TV Presenter Kirsty Gallacher Fly-Tippers Large Mound Of Waste Country Lane Mountain Of Rubbish Bracknell Fly-Tipping Disgusting Sight

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TV Presenter Kirsty Gallacher Shouts at 'Parasite' Fly-tippers Dumping 'Disgraceful' Rubbish MountKirsty Gallacher, a TV presenter and mother-of-two living in a £1.5million rural home on the outskirts of Bracknell, Berkshire, expressed her anger towards fly-tippers who dumped a large mound of waste on a country lane near her home. The mountain of rubbish was made up of building materials, cans, and dozens of overflowing bin bags, blocking drivers. Ms. Gallacher urged for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

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