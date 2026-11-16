TV On the Radio will headline the final concerts at Music Hall of Williamsburg on December 5 and 6. The iconic Brooklyn venue closes after its lease expires in 2026.

TV On the Radio has officially announced two historic concerts at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, marking the end of an era for one of New York City's most significant live music venues. The Brooklyn-based band will perform on December 5 and December 6, serving as the farewell for the 66 North 6th Street location. These dates confirm that the 650-capacity room will host its last-ever scheduled shows after two decades of operation.

End of an Era for Brooklyn Venue

The Music Hall of Williamsburg will cease operations at the end of 2026, following the expiration of its lease with owner Bowery Presents. The venue has not renewed its agreement for the space, effectively ending its long-standing presence in the Brooklyn borough. TV On the Radio's upcoming performances are the culmination of a series of pop-up concerts and underplays hosted in recent months. These final events allow fans to experience the intimate atmosphere of the space before it closes its doors permanently.

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Artist Reactions and Venue Legacy

Mannequin Pussy recently performed at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, joining a list of acts making final appearances before the venue shuts down. Missy Dabice of Mannequin Pussy described the space as an essential institution in New York for mid-sized musical moments. She noted that selling out this specific room creates a unique sense of achievement that differs from similarly sized venues in other locations. The venue has historically been a crucial stepping stone for artists building their careers in the indie and alternative music scenes.

TV On the Radio Performance Details

Although TV On the Radio formed in Brooklyn, they have never previously performed at the Music Hall of Williamsburg. The band established their early reputation at other legendary New York City locations, including The Knitting Factory, Mercury Lounge, and Irving Plaza. Their career trajectory shifted significantly after a 2006 performance of the song Wolf Like Me, which helped cement their status as indie stars. The band has maintained a strong presence in the live music circuit, recently announcing a residency at Manhattan's Webster Hall in 2024.

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Ticket Sales and Access Information

Fans can now register to participate in the presale process for the TV On the Radio concerts at the Music Hall of Williamsburg. The presale period officially begins on Thursday, November 19 at noon Eastern Time. General on-sale tickets will become available the following day, Friday, at noon Eastern Time. This structured rollout aims to manage demand for what are effectively the last tickets ever sold for this specific venue.

Final Ticket Availability and Procedures

A very limited number of tickets will also be available directly at the Music Hall of Williamsburg box office. These physical tickets will be on sale on Saturday, November 21 from noon until 6:00 p.m., while supplies last. This option provides an alternative for fans who prefer in-person purchase methods, though availability is expected to be extremely low. The band has clarified that they are not going on hiatus, and these shows serve specifically as a tribute to the closing venue.