A TV host stunned her colleagues into silence when she announced she was pregnant again at 59 — with one openly admitting he was “confused.”

A UK TV host stunned her colleagues into silence when she announced she was pregnant again at 59 — with one openly admitting he was “confused” and another telling her, “I have questions.

”Renée Hoenderkamp made the shocking announcement on GBNews last week while discussing a plan to house 1,200 asylum seekers at a former military base in the village of Piddington. Advertisement “And I have some news to break to the panel today that they’re not aware of — or anybody else for that matter,” she then said.

Also read Iowa lead detonation: Army ready to deploy ‘extreme' safety measures

“I’m actually going to be a mother of three shortly. And I am currently 12 weeks pregnant with my next child,” she said, looking at her silent co-hosts with a smile.

“And that’s why the stories like Piddington boil my blood so much, because I am worried for my children’s future. ”Hoenderkamp stared at her male colleagues with a knowing smile, before telling them, “You’ve all gone very quiet. ”“I’m 12 weeks on Wednesday,” Hoenderkamp confirmed, before a panelist asked, “Are you serious? ” “I have questions,” panelist Will Kingston said.

Advertisement

“I guess the first… how? ” he asked, presumably referring to her age rather than the birds and the bees. Hoenderkamp, who is already the mother of a 37-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter, later addressed the questions in The Daily Mail,“There was no mistaking it: I was pregnant.

My elation was enormous, swiftly accompanied by fear,” wrote the doctor, who noted in her piece she was “not selfish” for wanting to have another child in the face of “vitriolic” responses from viewers who called her announcement things like “disgusting” and “revolting. ”“Nor am I suggesting motherhood at 59 is right for every woman, or even most women. What I ask is that people resist reducing an intensely personal decision to a single, supposedly damning number.

”The babies were conceived through a donor egg and were born in good health, although the ordeal left their geriatric mother in intensive care.