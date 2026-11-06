TV Host Breaks Silence on Support for Convicted MAGA Rapist

Bear Grylls helped to baptize Russell Brand in 2024.

in a London court on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday. He awaits sentencing on Monday..

“I have attended a few now. Even visiting in prisons with people who have committed terrible crimes. It’s part of our calling as men and women of faith, to love and serve anyone. It is the sick that need healing.

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Judgement is for the courts and God… I wouldn’t want to ever discourage someone’s coming to faith. ” The 52-year-old concluded, “I can’t imagine how hard this time has been for the victims, the heroes of the day. ”Grylls became associated with Brand after helping to baptize the comedian in the River Thames in May 2024. At the time, Brand, already accused of a litany of crimes and controversies, said he wanted to “leave the past behind.

” Gryllsguests. And I always try to think of that phrase, “WWJD” – what would Jesus do? That’s been a guiding principle for me. ”Russell Brand is leaving Southwark Crown Court, London, on October 27, 2026, where he faces three charges of rape, indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault relating to six women.

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In April 2025, he was charged with five offenses relating to incidents occurring between 1999 and 2005, involving four different women. In December of that year, prosecutors charged him with two additional offenses related to incidents in 2005. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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