TV Highlights: Marvel's Vision, Lord of the Rings Season 3, and Quinn Series Finale

This week's television lineup features the high-stakes finale of Marvel's WandaVision, the return of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with a focus on Sauron and Gandalf, and a dramatic reunion of estranged sisters in Quinn.

Sign up for The A.V. Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening on TV from Sunday, November 8 to Saturday, November 14.

All times are Eastern. We’ve got ourselves a high-stakes showdown between a rebooted Vision and Ultron in the series finale of thisspin-off. Entitled “Forever,” episode eight of the Marvel miniseries will also feature the much-anticipated reunion of the Maximoff family, with twin bros Billy/Wiccan and Tommy/Speed coming together to help save Vision. CatchBack into the legendarium of J.R.

Also read Fantasy Adaptations in 2027: Narnia, Lord of the Rings, and Children of Blood and Bone

R. Tolkien land we go, with this epic fantasy prequel picking up five years after the events of season two, with Sauron and his army of angry orcs, dragons, and ringwraiths continuing to torture the good folks of Middle-earth as the Dark Lord works to create the One Ring and conquer the world. The surviving factions—Elves, Dwarves, Wizards, and Men alike—come together in desperate alliance.

And speaking of wizards, Gandalf is fully embracing his identity as the grey wizard and turning his attention toward opposing a friend-turned-foe, the Dark Wizard . The first four episodes drop Wednesday—you’ll findKristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, Geena Meszaros, Sofia Wylie, and Shirley Chen—Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy as estranged sisters Charlotte and Samantha Quinn, whose two-decade rift stems from a violent home invasion that led to the horrific death of their mother.

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When another attack threatens to splinter their hometown of Pikeville, GA, the siblings are forced back together to sift through painful memories and long-buried secrets as a new investigation unfolds. Brendan Gleeson,Jamie Dornan knows his way around a cat-and-mouse crime thriller—after all, he played the calculating serial killer hunted by Gillian Anderson’s detective superintendent for three seasons ofJack Strickland, who is investigating a high-stakes bank vault robbery in Zurich.

But the episode format gets a novel twist: Each installment cuts across three distinct timelines to recount the vault raid: 12 months of planning, a 12-hour robbery, and the 12 days of aftermath