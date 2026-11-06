TV Heroes Stronger Than The Avengers Supergirl Homelander

Analysis ranks top television superheroes who surpass MCU power levels, featuring All Might Supergirl and Homelander as stronger than the original Avengers.

Superhero television narratives are challenging the cinematic dominance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe through characters with overwhelming power levels. While films like Captain America: Civil War remain iconic, series featuring Homelander and All Might demonstrate that television heroes can physically surpass the original Avengers. This evaluation ranks eight television-based superheroes based on raw strength, feats, and combat potential to determine who could defeat Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Homelander Combat Viability Analysis

Homelander from The Boys represents the most dangerous threat among the listed television characters due to his immense power and psychological instability. Anthony Starr portrays this character who was engineered as the ultimate American hero but became a volatile and dangerous figure in his own right.

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Although The Boys concluded in 2026 with mixed reviews, Homelander remains a top-tier combatant with abilities that rival top-tier comic book entities. His invulnerability and heat vision make him difficult to harm, yet he lacks the professional combat training of Thor or Hulk.

A coordinated attack by the original six Avengers could potentially neutralize Homelander through combined force. However, his raw power and arrogance give him a significant chance of victory against any single member of the team.

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All Might Prime Strength Evaluation

All Might from My Hero Academia stands as the number one hero in a world where seventy percent of the population possesses superpowers. His unique quirk called One For All allows him to inherit the strength of previous users, granting him overwhelming physical power.

Evaluating All Might during his prime reveals a character capable of devastating punches that could disable half of the Avengers instantly. He operates on a global scale rather than a street level, requiring elite opponents to challenge him effectively.

His strength and durability place him above standard superhero benchmarks, making him arguably stronger than Hulk and Thor during his peak condition. The character maintains a heroic nature while possessing the physical capacity to reshape battlefields with single strikes.

Supergirl Planetary Scale Power

Supergirl from the CW universe possesses planetary-scale strength and invulnerability that naturally places her above most Marvel heroes. Melissa Benoist played Kara Zor-El, who was sent to Earth to protect Kal-El but arrived late due to the Phantom Zone.

Her abilities include heat vision, faster-than-light flight, and immense physical strength amplified by yellow solar radiation. She fights with less restraint than her cousin, allowing her to unleash devastating speed and striking force.

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Supergirl does not require kryptonite to defeat the Avengers, as her natural feats demonstrate superiority over the original team. Her presence in National City required constant adaptation to threats, proving her resilience and power in sustained combat scenarios.

Allen the Alien Galactic Threat

Allen from Invincible represents a genetically engineered being designed as the ultimate weapon for his species. Seth Rogen provides the voice for this evaluation officer who travels across galaxies to test local heroes.

This character operates on a galactic scale, assessing the strength of heroes across different worlds. His genetic engineering makes him a formidable opponent who exceeds typical superhero physical capabilities.

Allen serves as a benchmark for power scaling in non-Marvel television narratives. His role as an evaluator highlights the disparity between television heroes and those from the cinematic universe.