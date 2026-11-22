A roundup of upcoming television premieres features the return of a thriller where Lee Raybon faces his grief while uncovering a conspiracy, a new cyberpunk miniseries set 50 years after the original film starring Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh, and the second season of a dramatic series featuring new cast members.

” found Lee Raybon compartmentalizing some intense grief while infiltrating the dark heart of season two’s central mystery to score a key piece of evidence.

That sets us up for a season finale—fittingly entitled “The Tower—where that compartmentalization comes crumbling down as Lee’s investigations dangerously collide with what Mekko Dean has planned for Judge Sallsman . Check out, this cyberpunk miniseries picks up 50 years after the latter, Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi flick, exploring a future Los Angeles where humans have become second-class citizens and Replicants rule the roost.

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Hunter Schafer stars as Cora, a human fugitive posing as a Replicant to secure a future for her and her young brother; to do so, she teams up with Olwen , a Blade Runner nearing the end of her lifespan. Across eight dystopian episodes, the pair must track down a runaway holding a secret that threatens to destroy the city around them.

Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby,’s series review drops on Monday. Our favorite horny, homoerotic Texans are back—except after that bloody, body-dumping cliffhanger of a season one finale, Sophieless chummy than last year.

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However, the former friends and f–k buddies are soon forced back into cahoots when old secrets and new foes come into the mix. Speaking of new, season two sees cast newcomers like John Stamos, Dale Dickey, Cam Gigandet, Kim Matula, and Angel Reese joining Snow, and fellow season-one survivors Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, and Evan Jonigkeit.

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