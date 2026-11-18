Outgoing Tustin Mayor Austin Lumbard pulled a controversial proposal to appoint members to regional boards, including the Orange County Fire Authority, following intense criticism from Mayor-elect Dr. Letitia Clark and Councilmember Lee Fink.

Outgoing Tustin Mayor Austin Lumbard has withdrawn a last-minute proposal to appoint members to key city and regional committees, including the Orange County Fire Authority, just hours before Tuesday's City Council meeting. The decision followed intense public backlash and sharp criticism from Mayor-elect Dr. Letitia Clark and Councilmember Lee Fink, who characterized the move as a politically motivated power grab intended to undercut the incoming administration.

Core Details Of The Controversial Appointment

Lumbard had proposed appointments to several city and regional committees if approved by the current City Council before Dr. Letitia Clark takes office. The proposal sparked immediate questions about the timing of these appointments and whether the outgoing administration was attempting to limit the incoming mayor's influence on future governance and regional representation. Clark emphasized that such appointments are traditionally made annually after a new mayor takes office, making the late-night insertion of the item highly unusual.

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The proposed appointments would have been made by the current City Council before Clark takes office, potentially altering the composition of boards that oversee significant public resources. Clark stated that the public response made a difference in the final outcome, noting that the timing suggested an intentional effort to bypass standard transitional protocols. She continued to express skepticism about the legitimacy of the move throughout the day.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

Mayor-elect Dr. Letitia Clark criticized the agenda item as a politically motivated power grab meant to undercut the incoming administration. She described the dispute as stemming from a contentious Tustin mayoral race that was, at times, downright ugly. Clark stated, "I was hoping that this was a mistake, that this couldn't be some kind of intentional way to take away what limited power the mayor role has already." She also described the proposed appointments as feeling like sour grapes, suggesting the move was politically motivated.

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Councilmember Lee Fink also criticized the proposal, calling it an intolerable power grab by the candidate who just lost re-election. Fink pointed out that the appointments involve regional boards that oversee billions of dollars in public funds and have always been made on an annual basis after the new mayor takes office. Fink added, "If anyone claims that it can be undone in two weeks when the newly-elected Mayor takes office, then it doesn't need to be done now." He warned that the move signaled an effort to block future appointments by the incoming mayor.

Outgoing Mayor Austin Lumbard defended his proposal, saying his intention was to ensure that committees could continue their work without interruption. He cited substantial misinformation and negativity for pulling the item, despite the City Attorney's confirmation that the current City Council body has the discretion and legal authority under Government Code section 40605 to consider and approve these appointments. Lumbard expressed concern that unfilled vacancies would jeopardize the fullest representation of Tustin voices.

Real-World Impact And Next Steps

With the proposal withdrawn, Dr. Letitia Clark will have the opportunity to bring forward her own appointments after taking office. However, she stated that the withdrawal does not resolve the larger concern regarding the transparency and intent behind the agenda. Clark noted that the fact that the proposal was pulled just hours before the meeting was supposed to begin shows the community made its voice heard. She emphasized that these roles are not positions that belong to officials but are public trusts.

Clark also said she appreciates the response but still wants to know why the appointments appeared on the agenda in the first place. She remarked, "It's just a reminder that we answer to the people." The incident highlights the tension that can occur during political transitions in local government, particularly when regional boards with significant financial oversight are involved. The community's swift reaction demonstrated the importance of public engagement in municipal affairs.