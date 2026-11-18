Tustin Mayor Austin Lumbard withdrew a proposal for council committee appointments hours before the city council meeting, citing misinformation and threats, while Mayor-elect Letitia Clark argued the decisions should wait until she takes office.

Just hours before a planned city council meeting in Tustin, Mayor Austin Lumbard withdrew a proposal that would have placed some council members on various committees before Mayor -elect Letitia Clark takes office in 2027.

The agenda item would have asked city council members to vote on appointments to different committees, including the Orange County Fire Authority Board of Directors, and the creation of a Veterans Advisory Committee. Clark said these decisions typically happen in December, after the new Mayor assumes the role.

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"The rules shouldn't change, just because the leadership does," her post said. "The voters of Tustin have spoken. Yet, just weeks before a new mayor takes office, the current mayor and City Council are preparing to make appointments to important regional boards and committees that have traditionally been decided in December.

" She added that moving forward with the appointments would have denied her the opportunity to participate in decisions shaping Tustin's regional representation. Lumbard said he withdrew the agenda item"in response to the substantial misinformation and negativity surrounding this item.

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" "My sole motivation for offering tonight's proposed appointments was to ensure that these committees continue their important work on behalf of our community and its residents without interruption," Lumbard said in a statement shared with CBS LA. "Our Mayor-elect has the same authority and, once in office, can bring forward appointments to these committees for Council's consideration. " He then skipped Tuesday night's meeting, saying he and his family received threats throughout the day over the proposal.

"I've never seen anything like this in Tustin, but the violent rhetoric is heartbreaking. My most important job is husband and dad," he told CBS LA.

"I'll be home with my family. " Mayor Pro Tem Ray Schnell led the meeting, announcing that the item had been withdrawn, and the crowd met the news with a standing ovation. Clark also spoke to the crowd after the announcement, saying she believes the withdrawal was the right decision, wishing Lumbard well and expressing"sincere gratitude" to residents who spoke out. She also noted that the"last several days have been contentious" because of the proposed item. Mayor Johnson defends city's financial reporting following CFO's resignation