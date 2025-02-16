Tuskegee Beats Morehouse in HBCU Classic

Tuskegee University defeated Morehouse College 68-55 in the HBCU Classic. Kusame Draper led Tuskegee with 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Kevin Sesberry added 19 points.

Kusame Draper scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Tuskegee University past Morehouse College 68-55 in the HBCU Classic on Saturday. Kevin Sesberry added 19 points and two steals for the Golden Tigers (11-12, 9-8 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Amahn Decker had 10 points and eight rebounds for Morehouse. The Maroon Tigers (13-11, 10-6) had won four of their previous five games.

The game was played at the Oakland Arena, former home to the Golden State Warriors, about a 20-minute drive from the team’s current home at Chase Center in San Francisco. The mood was festive all afternoon, with the crowd repeatedly breaking out into soulful singing and dancing. The son of Martin Luther King Jr. was among those in attendance cheering, singing and shown on the big scoreboard above the court. The late civil rights activist attended Morehouse. Famed director Spike Lee sat near the Morehouse bench. Riding a three-game losing streak going into the game, Tuskegee overcame a sluggish start and led most of the first half despite missing 15 of its first 21 shots. Sesberry paced the Airmen with 12 points, and Draper had four points as part of a 9-0 run to end the first half, putting Tuskegee ahead 30-22 at the break. Morehouse did a great job getting to the line but couldn’t capitalize, missing 13 of its 21 attempts from the stripe.





