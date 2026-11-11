TUSD revises closure plan: Cavett to be repurposed, Dunham spared, Magee postponed to 2028

Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo has updated his recommendation to the school board on proposed school closures.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo has updated his recommendation to the school board on proposed school closures, announcing a significant change for Cavette Elementary, the removal of Dunham Elementary from the closure list, and a postponement of the Magee Middle School consolidation to the 2028-2029 school year.

As of this report, the district is planning to close and consolidate 7 schools, with the Dec. 8 board vote drawing closer and families from affected campuses continuing to speak out. Under the revised plan, Cavett Elementary will not go vacant or be put up for sale. Instead, the site will be repurposed as the Lillian Cavett Alternative Education Center, while current Cavett students will be moved to nearby Bloom Elementary.

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Trujillo described the Cavett decision as a departure from how the district has handled its other proposed closures.

"So unlike the other proposals where we're looking at potentially vacant properties and going the traditional route of asking the voters to approve authorization to lease or sell or develop, we're actually going to keep Cavette and repurpose it to meet some needs of the district and the community. " Trujillo said. Trujillo said the new center will operate under what the district is calling a"one campus, one mission" model, designed to consolidate specialized services in one location.

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"So Cavett will be repurposed into the Lillian Cavett Alternative Education Center designed to meet these needs, establishing a hub location for more intensive services, support, and instruction for students at varying levels of autism, as well as potentially emotional disabilities," Trujillo said. The center will also serve elementary-age students who need additional support due to behavioral challenges that affect their current school placement.

"On the general education side of the house, the Alternative Education Center at Cavett will also help largely elementary-age students who are struggling with a range of challenges that are causing sometimes very disruptive behavior at the home school," Trujillo said. The proposals were brought before the board with families from affected schools in attendance. Parents from Collier Elementary and Cragin Elementary pushed back against the broader closure plan.

Alexis Cervantes, PTO President of Collier Elementary, said the closures carry consequences that go beyond the physical buildings.

"Generations of parents have attended our schools, you're not just ending a school, you're ending a legacy. " Cervantes said. A parent from Cragin Elementary said relocating students does not resolve the need that those schools exist to meet.

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"Closing a school doesn't eliminate the need from the children who need it; it simply moves it further away," the Cragin parent said. Trujillo says these potential consolidations will potentially free up $7 million for the TUSD's $20 million deficit, while allocating more resources to support students and staff around the district. Trujillo said the decisions being made now are part of a broader effort to position the district for long-term growth.

"And as I've said before, it should be designed to grow our district again, especially in areas where we know that we're struggling... " Trujillo said. Additional schools are still expected to present proposals before the board makes its final decision on Dec. 8. KGUN 9 will continue following those proposals ahead of the vote.

— JJ McKinney joined KGUN 9 in July of 2025 as a multimedia journalist. He graduated from Colorado State University in May of 2025 with a degree in journalism and media communications and a minor in law. With a background in investigative reporting and documentary filmmaking, JJ is dedicated to giving a platform to the voices of his community. Share your story ideas and important issues with JJ by emailing jj.mckinney@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.