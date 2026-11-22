Turtle Beach is cashing in on the Grand Theft Auto VI hype by releasing their own Pacific Skyline designs for a headset and controller

Turtle Beach is cashing in on the Grand Theft Auto VI hype by releasing their own Pacific Skyline designs for a headset and controller Turtle Beach has launched Pacific Skyline versions of its Recon 70 headset and Xbox wireless controller.

Turtle Beach gives both Pacific Skyline accessories a West Coast look with pastels, coastal hues, and palms. The Pacific Skyline wireless controller costs $90 and adds RGB lighting, TMR thumbsticks, and back buttons. Turtle Beach has decided to cash in on the Grand Theft Auto VI hype by releasing the Pacific Skyline design for a headset and a controller.

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As you can see here, they have taken a couple of their popular models, the, and given them a very West Coast oceanside look and feel. . We have the finer details on both as the heaset is going for $40 while the controller is selling for $90.

The new Recon 70 Pacific Skyline Wired Multiplatform Gaming Headset brings Pacific vibes to your setup with inspiration from Turtle Beach's San Diego roots via a special colorway that blends sun-washed pastels, coastal hues, and palm silhouettes for a fresh West Coast style. A lightweight design and synthetic leather-wrapped ear cushions provide lasting comfort, while high-quality 40mm speakers deliver crisp game audio and the high-sensitivity microphone flips up to mute. A versatile 3.5mm connection supports play across compatible platforms.

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The Pacific Skyline Wireless Controller features the West Coast-inspired landscape, but it is punctuated with RGB lighting that glows to reveal the hidden skyline. Premium TMR thumbsticks, dual rumble motors, and mappable back buttons support responsive, personalized gameplay. Wireless play works with XBOX and Windows 10/11 through the included USB transmitter, and Bluetooth supports gaming on Android devices.

With onboard audio controls, a dedicated mic mute button, and support from the Control Hub companion app, this controller delivers comfort, color, and control for any gaming session. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

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The game has been around for 17 years,Turtle Beach is cashing in on the Grand Theft Auto VI hype by releasing their own Pacific Skyline designs for a headset and controllerThe Tomte Cake has released a new Christmas baking set that adds a new storytelling element to baking for a different experience. Dogfish Head has partnered with J. Press to release a ready-to-pour Manhattan-Style Cocktail built on their Let's Get Lost whiskey.

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