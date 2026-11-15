Turns Out You Really Can Train Yourself to Wake Up Earlier—but Should You?

Sleep medicine doctors explain whether you can train yourself to be a morning person and, more importantly, whether you should.

. While there’s data supporting the pros and cons of each chronotype, science usually falls on the side of being a morning person. Among other things, research suggests Regardless of what the science says, much of the world is built for morning people.

So whether you have to get up early for work or school, or just wish it were easier to get out of bed in the morning, it’s fair to wonder if you can train yourself to be a morning person. Is this a trait you’re born with, or can it be cultivated over time? Doctors say it’s a little of both.

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Dr. Pinkhasov stresses that one chronotype isn’t necessarily better than the other, provided you’re still able to exercise regularly, eat well, and stick to a consistent sleep-wake schedule. Basically, the rules of good health still apply, no matter what time you prefer to wake up in the morning. But if you need to kick-start your day by a certain time, you may want to cultivate some habits to make that early wake-up feel more natural.

Here’s what doctors want you to keep in mind.. , a neurologist and chief of the Division of Sleep Disorders at Vanderbilt Health. With that, it can be difficult to fully train yourself to become a morning person, she says.

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“But you can reinforce your natural tendency to be more of one—or less of an evening person—if you are trending in that direction,” she says.. “Your chronotype is heavily influenced by genetics, but we have some give here,” he explains. “With changes in exercise timing, light exposure, meal timing, and sleep schedule, you can shift your phase. ”So it can be done, but it’s unlikely to be a short, low-effort process.

Dr. Winter compares training yourself to be a morning person to paddling on a river.

“Can you paddle upstream? Yes, but as soon as you stop putting effort into going against the natural flow, you start to drift back,” he says.. , family medicine physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, agrees.

“Yes, you can change from being an evening person to a morning person, but it may not be easy or persistent,” he says. There’s a difference between whether you can teach yourself to become a morning person and whether you should actually do it.

“Whether someone should shift their circadian schedule depends largely on their lifestyle and daily obligations,” says. , medical director of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Tufts Medical Center.

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“There is no inherent health benefit to being a morning person if an individual’s current schedule allows sufficient sleep that is aligned with their natural circadian preference. ” Still, Dr. Grover notes that being a morning person tends to be more convenient for a lot of people, including those with traditional 9-to-5 work schedules or who have young children.

“It can reduce the mismatch between their natural biological rhythms and the demands of daily life,” Dr. Pinkhasov says. But if you can make your own schedule and don’t find that you’re prone to rising early, Dr. Winter says you’re just fine to continue being aIf you want to try to train yourself to be a morning person, doctors recommend making gradual changes instead of trying to overhaul your circadian rhythm all at once. Consider these moves:.

It’s best to bump up your bedtime and wake time by 15 to 30 minutes every few days rather than trying to jump two hours at once, Dr. Winter says.. Getting morning light or exposure to a bright light box right after you wake up can help signal to your body that it’s time to be awake, per Dr. Cutler.

“A. Cap it off earlier in the day to make sure you can actually fall asleep at your earlier bedtime, Dr. Winter advises.. “Morning exercise may further reinforce circadian alignment by promoting alertness and supporting the natural morning rise in core body temperature,” Dr. Grover says. But Dr. Pinkhasov warns not to let your quest for earlier wake-ups get in the way of your overall sleep quality.

“People should not sacrifice sleep to become morning people,” he says. “Getting up at 5 a.m. is not a health achievement if it means sleeping only five hours. ”