Turning Straw Into Gold

Life through a Buddhist lens

Embarrassment is an emotional response to an innocent mistake. Many are embarrassment-prone because they've set unrealistically high standards for themselves that they can't meet. Embarrassment is an emotional response to an innocent mistake.

Many are embarrassment-prone because they've set unrealistically high standards for themselves that they can't meet. Being "tired" and "fatigued" means something entirely different to the chronically ill. Several good night's sleep does not make us feel better. Being "tired" and "fatigued" means something entirely different to the chronically ill.

Several good night's sleep does not make us feel better. Personal Perspective: I live with the extra burden of looking healthy. I’m one among millions of people who live every day with sickness and or pain that is invisible. Personal Perspective: I live with the extra burden of looking healthy.

I’m one among millions of people who live every day with sickness and or pain that is invisible. Equanimity refers to a mind that is calm and steady in difficult situations—a mind that's flexible enough to maintain evenness of temper in stressful and unpleasant situations. Equanimity refers to a mind that is calm and steady in difficult situations—a mind that's flexible enough to maintain evenness of temper in stressful and unpleasant situations.

It's self-compassionate to look for the silences between thoughts. It's a break from discursive thinking. It's a moment of calmness and restfulness that our minds sorely need. It's self-compassionate to look for the silences between thoughts.

It's a break from discursive thinking. It's a moment of calmness and restfulness that our minds sorely need. A Personal Perspective: The key to peace of mind is to stop tying our happiness to fulfilling our desires and, instead, shift our attention to being present. A Personal Perspective: The key to peace of mind is to stop tying our happiness to fulfilling our desires and, instead, shift our attention to being present.

Personal Perspective: Chronic pain and illness are often accompanied by cognitive difficulties known as “brain fog,” characterized by an inability to focus or remember things. Personal Perspective: Chronic pain and illness are often accompanied by cognitive difficulties known as “brain fog,” characterized by an inability to focus or remember things. Personal Perspective: What happened to me was one of the conditions of being alive. There was no reason to blame myself or feel guilty.

Personal Perspective: What happened to me was one of the conditions of being alive. There was no reason to blame myself or feel guilty. Many strangers have been kind to me over the years, but one incident from decades ago is still vivid in my mind. Many strangers have been kind to me over the years, but one incident from decades ago is still vivid in my mind.

A Personal Perspective: Unpleasant experiences are impermanent. We can even hasten their departure by not feeding them unrealistic and stressful stories. A Personal Perspective: Unpleasant experiences are impermanent. We can even hasten their departure by not feeding them unrealistic and stressful stories.

A Personal Perspective: Most people are well acquainted with the experience of wanting more than they need. We can tame that wanting mind—the mind of our desires and cravings. A Personal Perspective: Most people are well acquainted with the experience of wanting more than they need. We can tame that wanting mind—the mind of our desires and cravings.

One thing I feel certain of is that living in the past is the road to sadness and anger, not the road to happiness. One thing I feel certain of is that living in the past is the road to sadness and anger, not the road to happiness. People with invisible physical or mental illnesses often say they live in a parallel universe. I’ve lived in this “universe” for over 22 years now.

People with invisible physical or mental illnesses often say they live in a parallel universe. I’ve lived in this “universe” for over 22 years now. A Personal Perspective: I can’t overemphasize the importance of “pre-emptive rest. ” It means resting before you think you need to.

A Personal Perspective: I can’t overemphasize the importance of “pre-emptive rest. ” It means resting before you think you need to. A Personal Perspective: Sometimes, I wake up to find that the blues have settled in for no apparent reason. Here are five strategies for weathering them.

A Personal Perspective: Sometimes, I wake up to find that the blues have settled in for no apparent reason. Here are five strategies for weathering them. A Personal Perspective: Being alone in and of itself is neither positive nor negative. It is simply a fact that describes many people’s lives.

A Personal Perspective: Being alone in and of itself is neither positive nor negative. It is simply a fact that describes many people’s lives. A Personal Perspective: Equanimity refers to a mind that is calm and at ease even in the face of stressful and unpleasant experiences. A Personal Perspective: Equanimity refers to a mind that is calm and at ease even in the face of stressful and unpleasant experiences.

Personal Perspective: Those with chronic pain and illness want to participate in seasonal celebrations, but their ability to do so is limited and this can be emotionally painful. Personal Perspective: Those with chronic pain and illness want to participate in seasonal celebrations, but their ability to do so is limited and this can be emotionally painful.

A Personal Perspective: It’s hard to respond skillfully to the emotional pain of feeling misunderstood, yet it’s a challenge the chronically ill face at almost every turn. A Personal Perspective: It’s hard to respond skillfully to the emotional pain of feeling misunderstood, yet it’s a challenge the chronically ill face at almost every turn. Compassion simply means being kind to yourself and others.

To direct it at yourself, think of how you’d treat a loved one in need, and treat yourself that way. Compassion simply means being kind to yourself and others. To direct it at yourself, think of how you’d treat a loved one in need, and treat yourself that way. Self Tests are all about you.

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