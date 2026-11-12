Turning Point USA disputes allegations of sexual assault at a Rutgers University event, citing lack of evidence and staff involvement in their internal investigation.

A former student at Rutgers University alleges she was sexually assaulted during an event hosted by Turning Point USA, a claim the organization strongly denies. The woman, who previously held the position of volunteer chapter vice president for the campus chapter, reported the incident to local police. However, Turning Point USA states its internal inquiry found no evidence that a sexual assault took place.

Organization Denies Staff Involvement

A legal representative for Turning Point USA confirmed that the organization launched an internal investigation immediately after receiving notification of the incident in October. This notification came more than three months after the July event in question. The representative stated that while multiple individuals with knowledge of the incident provided statements, videos, and text messages, the accuser declined to participate on four separate occasions.

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The legal representative further clarified that the room where the alleged incident occurred was not part of the official Turning Point USA room block. Instead, individuals booked that specific space independently. Turning Point USA emphasized that all individuals interviewed during the investigation were adamant that no sexual assault occurred. The organization also noted that the police report filed by the accuser does not include specific allegations of sexual assault.

Accused Student Removed from Event

The male student who was accused in the alleged incident was removed from the event the following day following an unrelated matter. According to the organization, he was immediately disinvited from future events and holds no current affiliation with Turning Point USA. The representative asserted that at no point were any staff members involved in the incident.

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The organization stated that staff were not made aware of these allegations during the event itself. Turning Point USA added that had they been brought to their attention, they would have immediately assisted the student in engaging law enforcement. The representative promised they would have provided all necessary support to the individual at that time. The legal representative highlighted that multiple people who were present in the room provided various forms of evidence during the inquiry.

Recent Attacks on Organization Members

While TMZ recently began covering Turning Point USA, the outlet failed to report on a series of attacks the organization has faced in recent weeks. At the University of Texas at Tyler, a member allegedly assaulted a Turning Point USA field representative and two students with a cane during a campus event. This incident is part of a broader pattern of aggression directed at the group.

Another incident occurred in Laconia, New Hampshire, where an individual was caught on video appearing to backhand a Turning Point Action volunteer in the face at a polling location. These events highlight the volatile environment surrounding some of the organization's activities across different campuses.

Further Legal and Campus Issues

Additional legal troubles have emerged for individuals associated with Turning Point USA events. A person was charged with plotting to throw objects at attendees of a Turning Point USA event at the University of New Mexico. These charges underscore the serious nature of the conflicts arising at various college campuses.

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The Rutgers incident remains under police review, with no updates on the status of their investigation provided. The disconnect between the accuser's claims and the organization's findings remains a central point of contention. As investigations continue, the role of independent room bookings and staff awareness continues to be scrutinized by all parties involved.