Turning Point USA Defends Women's Summit After Protest in San Antonio

Turning Point USA faced protesters outside its Women's Leadership Summit at the Marriott Rivercenter Hotel in San Antonio. TPUSA spokesperson Matt Shupe dismissed the protest, stating it's a free country. The event drew 3,000 young women.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 17: Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk speaks during a Turning Point USA event at the Dream City Church on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a Turning Point USA event titled “Build the Red Wall”, intended to turn out young voters for the midterm elections. SAN ANTONIO - Turning Point USA defended its Women's Leadership Summit in downtown San Antonio after protesters reportedly gathered outside the Marriott Rivercenter Hotel.and reposted by Turning Point USA, San Antonio police officers can be seen detaining at least one person during an altercation with protestors.

In a statement, TPUSA spokesperson Matt Shupe said, "It's a free country. If a few protestors want to waste their weekend, shouting vile obscenities and making fools of themselves outside of an event with 3,000 young, positive, patriotic women, they can have at it. It's just further proof TPUSA is over the target.

"We have reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information, but have yet to receive a response. SAN ANTONIO — New Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson paid a heartwarming visit to patients at Methodist Children’s Hospital on Thursday. Johnson helped pediatric patSan Antonio police and EMS found a man in his 20s to 30s with a gunshot wound near Vance Jackson Rd and Denton Dr around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

He later died as investigators work to piece together what happened. A heartbroken dog owner is searching for the owner of the pet responsible for attacking and killing her dog. The deadly attack was caught on her ring camera. TheSan Antonio police found a deceased man in an I-10 construction zone near Loop 1604 early Saturday.

An unoccupied vehicle was discovered above the area at the interchange as investigators work to determine what happened.





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Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit Protest San Antonio Midterm Elections

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