Turning Point in Ole Miss Baseball's Win Over Arizona State in NCAA Regional

The Ole Miss Rebels won a grueling 14-inning game against No. 3 seed Arizona State in a first-round matchup of the Regional on Friday in the Lincoln Regional.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco makes a pitching change against Mississippi State at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. , on Friday, Apr. 12, 2024.

| Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORKwon a grueling 14-inning game against No. 3 seed Arizona State in a first-round matchup of the Regional on Friday in the Lincoln Regional. It wasn’t pretty, as the game lasted more than four hours and featured several momentum swings and big plays early on.

However, the game cooled down later, as neither team scored from the eighth through the 13th inning. Ole Miss outfielder Tristan Bissetta and Ole Miss infielder Brayden Randle celebrate after Bissetta hits a grand slam in the ninth inning during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026.

| Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Brayden Randle went 2-for-4 in the game, with his biggest hit being a walk-off single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 14th inning. The Rebels scored most of their runs in the third inning, as Will Furniss doubled off the wall to drive in two runs. Tristan Bissetta followed with a two-run home run to put Ole Miss up 5-3 in the bottom of the third.

The Rebels desperately needed Randle's late-game heroics, as Ole Miss struggled to generate offense during the extra innings. Ole Miss started the inning with a walk from Luke Romine, followed by another walk from Tristan Bisetta. Hayden Federico then hit a sharp ground ball that stayed in the infield, but he beat the throw to first for an infield single.

Randle walked it off with a sharp ground ball that found the hole between first and second, driving in the winning run and sending Ole Miss to a winners' bracket matchup against Nebraska. Ole Miss Rebels' Walker Hooks pitches as Ole Miss Rebels take on Vanderbilt Commodores during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala. , on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

| Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Walker Hooks and Hudson Calhoun were excellent against the Sun Devils. Hooks pitched 5.1 innings, which marked his longest outing of the season, while allowing two runs and striking out four batters. Calhoun added 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out three batters, and both pitchers were effective against one of the best home run-hitting teams in the country in Arizona State.

Hunter Elliott got the start as the usual ace for Ole Miss this season. He struggled early, allowing two runs in the first inning, but settled in as the game went on. He finished with five innings pitched, allowing four runs while striking out four batters. Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco trusted Hooks and Calhoun, leaving them out there longer than their usua stints, and both pitchers delivered.

Tanner Shapiro is a senior at the University of Mississippi pursuing a degree in journalism with a minor in marketing. He is a staff writer for The Daily Mississippian, covering basketball and contributing sports coverage for the campus community. Outside of journalism, Tanner enjoys golfing, traveling, and spending time with friends.





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