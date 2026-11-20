BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Turning Point Food Pantry in the small community of Seminole, Alabama, has reached its limits.

The pantry operates out of a church building but it's simply not big enough anymore. Plus, that space is now needed for bible studies and other events.

"There's chicken noodle soup back there. I can't get to it," said Pastor David Weekly at Turning Point Food Pantry.

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"So I've had chicken noodle soup for the last month and a half, but I can't put it in the box week. I can't get to it.

" David and his wife Claudia have been packing those boxes for five years. When they started, the Weeklys say they were packing 50 bags of food a week. Sometimes, not every bag was claimed.

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"All we had was these four shelves, six shelves right here, that was it, and two of these refrigerator freezers side by side," Weekly said. Fast forward to this year, the pantry has fed 18,000 people, including 5,000 children and nearly 6,000 seniors. That also means the 1,400 sq. ft. building is no longer meeting their needs.

"There's some days you open those coolers and food, lettuce and salad kits and stuff fall out because we've just stuff in there, so full," said Claudia Weekly, director of Turning Point Food Pantry. This year, the pantry received more than 224,000 pounds of food from Feeding the Gulf Coast. Plus, they received an additional 92,000 pounds from Dollar General. That is just one of the freezers stuffed to the brim.

Weekly says they often have to turn away food donations because there is nowhere to put it. That's why they're fundraising for a bigger building.

"So this is centrally located. It's perfect for them," David said.

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"They can come from all directions and get the food, and they don't have to drive too far. So, it would be a drastic shame. It would be horrible if that happened, because we would have to cut the number of people we have, the number of people we're able to serve.

" The Weekly family says the pantry hopes to buy a piece of property here in Seminole, where the need is evident. The property the Weeklys are looking at is only a mile away from their current location, but it's $650,000. If you would like to help with their fundraising efforts, you can reach out to the pantry directly at 850-716-4042.

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