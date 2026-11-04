Turning Point Action Volunteer Slapped in New Hampshire Election Incident

Police investigate an assault on an 18-year-old Turning Point Action volunteer outside a New Hampshire polling place during early voting. Leaders from both parties condemn the violence.

Police in Belknap County are investigating a violent assault on an 18-year-old volunteer for Turning Point Action outside a polling place in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Woodland Heights School, where the conservative advocacy group founded by the late Charlie Kirk had set up a table to engage with voters. Video footage of the confrontation spread rapidly on social media, showing an unidentified elderly man slapping the young activist across the face after a heated argument regarding political knowledge and statistics. The Belknap County Republican Committee and the local Democratic Committee have both issued statements condemning the physical attack as a violation of democratic rights.

Details of the Physical Assault in Laconia

The core of the altercation began when the unidentified elderly man confronted the Turning Point Action member, who was wearing a branded Freedom hat and sweatshirt. According to the footage, the man aggressively challenged the teenager, asking how he dared to claim he knew nothing about the subject at hand. The 18-year-old responded calmly, pointing out that the older gentleman had not presented a single statistic to support his views. This factual rebuttal appeared to escalate the elderly man's anger, leading him to shout, neither have you, and then physically strike the volunteer across the face before walking away.

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Political Figures Condemn the Violence

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt publicly condemned the assault, describing it as more despicable behavior from the left on her social media platform. She posted a video of the incident and wrote that the young man had clearly made his points before being assaulted by a left-wing individual. Leavitt expressed her trust that local police would handle the situation as soon as possible, highlighting the severity of the breach of conduct. Her comments were echoed by Turning Point Action, which praised the teenager for standing his ground and remaining calm in the face of aggression.

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Impact on Voting and Local Democracy

The assault occurred during a period of high political activity in New Hampshire, where several competitive races were unfolding, including a pivotal US Senate contest between Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican John Sununu. The incident has prompted calls from conservative groups for citizens to show up to the polls to outnumber those who engage in violence. Meanwhile, other public figures were engaging positively with voters in the state, such as former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski, a registered Republican in Florida, signed jerseys and posed with voters at Bedford High School alongside his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, emphasizing the importance of having a say in the upcoming elections.

Official Statements and Ongoing Investigation

Both the Belknap County Republican Committee and the Democratic Committee released separate statements affirming their rejection of political violence. The Republican Committee stated they would not tolerate any attacks as citizens practice their fundamental right to engage in democracy. The Democratic Committee also condemned political violence of any kind, signaling a unified local stance against physical intimidation at polling locations. The Laconia Police Department is currently reviewing the footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the next steps in the criminal investigation.