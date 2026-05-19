Turning Point: A Happy Moment Turned Sour for Lucy Due to Hormonal Acne

Lucy, who rarely experienced acne during her teenage years, was shocked when her skin changed so dramatically after having a hormonal coil fitted for contraception. She experienced severe acne and hair loss, seeking help from doctors and ultimately starting Roaccutane treatment for relief and a face she could be proud of.

Lucy, a 30-year-old business manager, thought she never had acne issues and maintained a low-maintenance skincare regime until she reached 28. However, during a three-month trip to Australia, she got engaged and started her wedding planning , which was unexpectedly complicated by an aggressive skin condition causing severe acne and hair loss.

After unsuccessful treatments and the pressure of her wedding approaching, she decided to remove her hormonal coil and initiated Roaccutane treatment, finding relief and the clarity she was seeking





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Acne Hormonal Coil Roaccutane Treatment Skin Barrier Tretinoin Skin Texture Bridal Glow-Up Combo Treatment Hormonal Reaction Wedding Planning Video Evidence Of Face Texture

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