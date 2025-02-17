Turning Google Internships into Full-Time Roles: Insider Tips from Former Interns

Discover how four former Google interns landed internships and secured full-time offers at the tech giant. Their insights on preparing for interviews, building relationships, and showcasing their skills provide valuable guidance for aspiring tech professionals.

Landing an internship at a Big Tech company, like Google, is highly competitive, but it can be a stepping stone to a full-time position. Business Insider spoke to four former Google interns who successfully transitioned from summer fellowships to permanent roles. They shared their strategies for securing internships and valuable advice on turning those internships into full-time job offers.

Google offers general online guidance for navigating the hiring process, emphasizing the importance of practicing coding on platforms like CodeLab, Quora, and Stack Overflow. They also recommend keeping your resume concise (one page) and highlighting skills relevant to the desired role. For specific programs, like the Student Training in Engineering Program (STEP), which is popular among college students, Google provides tailored mentorship and resources.Nancy Qi, who graduated in the winter and is returning to Google full-time in June after three summers as an intern, advises starting early. Qi began taking data structure classes in high school and practiced LeetCode the summer before college, even before scheduling interviews. Her resume initially focused on leadership experience from high school volunteering clubs and part-time tutoring. Qi believes demonstrating character and leadership is valuable in the early stages of the application process. During her internship, Qi excelled at building relationships with her team by sharing lunches, fostering a positive team dynamic, and maintaining a high level of motivation.Islina Shan, who completed three internships at Google, starting in the summer of 2022, will graduate in May from Duke University's accelerated computer science Master's program and join Google as a full-time software engineer. Shan's initial experience was through STEP and later transitioned to the Software Engineering Internship, a more competitive program. Shan emphasizes the importance of selecting a team during the matching process that genuinely interests you. Her advice includes choosing a team with a manager you can envision working with long-term due to frequent communication and expectation setting. Shan also stresses the importance of setting realistic goals and seeking help when needed, noting the supportive nature of Google engineers. Lydia Lam, a 2024 graduate, participated in three Google internships, starting with STEP in 2021. Her resume included a seven-week Google program for high school graduates called the Computer Science Summer Institute, experience with a summer coding program for girls, and involvement in a tech consulting student organization. Lam recommends applying early in the recruiting cycle, particularly for programs geared towards first and second-year students. She highlights the value of strong engineering practices and encourages interns to ask questions promptly to enhance efficiency. Lam also suggests creating tangible artifacts, such as designs or other project deliverables, to showcase skills and contributions.Tawfiq Mohammad, who interned for two summers at Google before becoming a full-time software engineer, underscores the importance of perseverance and continuous learning. He encourages aspiring interns to actively engage in the learning process, seek out mentors, and embrace the collaborative culture at Google.





