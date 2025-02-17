Turnbull's 27 Points Lead Evansville Past Valparaiso

Connor Turnbull led the Evansville Purple Aces to a 79-69 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons on Sunday night, scoring 27 points with six rebounds and three blocks. Tayshawn Comer added 17 points and 11 assists for Evansville, while Gabriel Pozzato chipped in 12 points. All Wright led the Beacons with 17 points and two steals. Evansville trailed at halftime but Turnbull's 17-point second half performance helped them secure the 10-point win.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Connor Turnbull scored 27 points as Evansville beat Valparaiso 79-69 on Sunday night. Turnbull had six rebounds and three blocks for the Purple Aces (10-17, 7-9 Missouri Valley Conference ). Tayshawn Comer scored 17 points and added 11 assists. Gabriel Pozzato shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. All Wright finished with 17 points and two steals for the Beacons (11-16, 4-12).

Valparaiso also got 14 points from Isaiah Shaw. Cooper Schwieger finished with 13 points, four assists and two blocks. Turnbull scored 10 points in the first half and Evansville went into halftime trailing 44-40. Turnbull’s 17-point second half helped Evansville close out the 10-point victory





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

College Basketball Evansville Purple Aces Valparaiso Beacons Connor Turnbull Missouri Valley Conference

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Evansville plays Missouri State following Hartwig's 29-point outingEvansville takes on the Missouri State Bears after Maggie Hartwig scored 29 points in the Purple Aces' 72-69 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis. The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season. Missouri State is 9-2 against the MVC, and Evansville is 1-10 against conference opponents.

Read more »

UIC wins 78-67 against EvansvilleLed by Jordan Mason's 19 points, the UIC Flames defeated the Evansville Purple Aces 78-67 on Wednesday night. The Flames are now 14-6 with the win and the Purple Aces dropped to 6-14.

Read more »

Young leads Murray State against Valparaiso after 25-point outingMurray State visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Katelyn Young scored 25 points in the Racers' 79-70 loss to the UIC Flames. Sunday's meeting is the first of the season between the two squads. Valparaiso is 4-7 against the MVC, and Murray State is 8-3 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Monegro leads Valparaiso against Belmont after 22-point gameValparaiso hosts the Belmont Bruins after Jefferson Monegro scored 22 points in Valparaiso's 74-56 loss to the Murray State Racers. Wednesday's game will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Bruins won the last matchup 71-64. Valparaiso is 3-11 against the MVC, and Belmont is 9-5 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Three score 17, Murray State downs Valparaiso 74-56Nick Ellington, AJ Ferguson and Jacobi Wood all scored 17 points and the Murray State Racers defeated the Valparaiso Beacons 74-56 on Saturday night. The Racers improved to 12-13 with the win and the Beacons fell to 10-15.

Read more »

Stirtz scores 24 in Drake's 81-71 victory against ValparaisoLed by Bennett Stirtz's 24 points, the Drake Bulldogs defeated the Valparaiso Beacons 81-71. Stirtz also had nine assists, five rebounds and three steals. The Bulldogs improved to 17-2 with the victory and the Beacons fell to 10-10.

Read more »