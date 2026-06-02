Turn Your Old DVDs, Blu‑Rays and VHS Tapes Into a Free Personal Streaming Library

A step‑by‑step guide shows how to digitise physical movie and TV collections using a USB disc drive, MakeMKV and the free Jellyfin server, creating a private streaming service that replaces costly subscriptions.

Physical media such as VHS tapes, DVDs and Blu‑ray discs once dominated home entertainment, but streaming platforms have now become the default way to watch movies and TV shows.

The convenience of streaming - a simple internet connection and a television - has rendered disc players and messy cables almost obsolete. Yet the abundance of streaming services creates a new problem: no single platform offers every title a viewer might want, and subscribing to multiple services can become costly as prices continue to rise.

For those who still own a sizable collection of physical media, there is an alternative that can turn old discs into a personal, free‑of‑charge streaming library. By digitising the content stored on VHS tapes, DVDs and Blu‑ray discs, any household can build a custom streaming server that functions much like commercial services but without recurring fees. To begin the conversion process three essential items are required.

First, the media themselves - start with a manageable selection of two or three favourite titles and expand the library gradually to avoid becoming overwhelmed. Second, a hardware reader: a USB disc drive for DVDs and Blu‑ray discs (commercially available models on Amazon with high ratings) or a VCR paired with a VHS‑to‑Digital converter for tape‑based media.

Third, a computer to run the conversion software and store the resulting digital files. The computer does not need to be new; an older PC or Mac will suffice, and internal storage can be modest at the outset, with the option to add external drives as the collection grows. Once the hardware is in place, the next step is to organise the file structure so that a media server such as Jellyfin can recognise and present the content correctly.

Create a top‑level "Movies" folder and a "Shows" folder, then within each, make sub‑folders for individual titles using the naming convention "Title (Year)" - for example, "The Little Mermaid (1989)". For TV series, follow the pattern "Show Name s01e01" for season 1, episode 1, placing episodes into appropriately named season sub‑folders. If a disc includes bonus material, add an "extras" sub‑folder inside the relevant title folder. With the directory hierarchy prepared, the actual ripping can begin.

Insert a disc into the USB drive and launch MakeMKV, a tool that scans the disc and creates MKV files of its contents. MakeMKV often generates generic file names, so after each rip, play the resulting files in VLC Player to verify the content and then rename them according to the Jellyfin naming rules (e.g., "The Little Mermaid (1989).mkv"). For TV series, ensure each episode follows the "Show Name sXXeYY" format before moving the files into the Jellyfin "Shows" folder.

After all files are correctly named and placed, log into the Jellyfin interface, complete the initial setup by selecting a language and creating a user account, and then point Jellyfin to the "Movies" and "Shows" directories. Jellyfin will automatically index the media, generate thumbnails, and present the collection through a web‑based or app‑based interface that mimics commercial streaming platforms.

By following these steps, anyone can repurpose their old physical media into a private streaming service that is cost‑free, fully under the owner's control, and endlessly extendable





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