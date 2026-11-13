Turn Conflicts Into Opportunities

Conflict is inevitable. When we view conflicts as opportunities for growth and understanding of ourselves and others, we can soften our negative response to them.

Conflicts can help us clarify our limitations, values, and needs.session, a single mother, whom I’ll call Deb, lamented that her 3-year-old daughter had been screaming and throwing fits every time she had to wash her hands.

Deb found the lead-up to dinner each day a horrific power struggle when her daughter kicked, screamed, and cried when her mother led her to the sink to wash her hands.

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“This nightly power struggle is going to break me,” Deb said. “I have no idea why she suddenly finds handwashing so awful. ”“No, I just tried telling her how it kills germs, it’s important to keep her from getting sick, it’s good manners; nothing seems to work,” Deb said. I suggested to Deb that this conflict with her child was an opportunity to better understand her daughter’s distress.

“Maybe try a different approach and see if it works. Maybe this evening, don’t take her to wash her hands. Instead, sit with her and talk a bit.

Then tell her you’d like to know what upsets her about handwashing. Make it your goal to understand why she’s upset, rather than force her to wash her hands,” I said. Deb felt desperate and agreed to try that approach. At our next session, Deb smiled and said, “You won’t believe what happened!

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I did what you said, and my daughter said, ‘It hurts.

' I asked her, ‘What hurts? ’ and she said, ‘My eye hurts. ’ Apparently, she once got soap in her eye, and it hurt, so she thought it would happen every time she washed her hands. So, I said, ‘Mommy can help you do it, so it won’t hurt,’ and you know what?

She washed her hands with me, no problem. I showed her how to be careful and keep the soap out of her eyes. Unbelievable. I had no idea.

” While this may seem like a simple example, most conflicts offer an opportunity to better understand another person’s experience. After decades of providing couples counseling, I can report that relationships improve when people put more energy into understanding one another rather than focusing on their own agenda. Conflicts offer a window into another person's unique individuality.

When you can take another person’s perspective and understand it, as Deb eventually did with her daughter, the conflict becomes a catalyst for positive change. Research shows we are happier in relationships where the other person can understand our point of view. That requires spending quality time with others where we can enjoy relaxed conversations .

When Deb stopped trying to make her daughter obey and instead sat down with her to listen, she created the quality time needed to understand her daughter’s concern. The Conflict Crunch: How to Turn Conflict into Opportunity. She writes, “Your conflict may nudge you out of a personal rut. ” It is easy to fall into rigid thinking and behavior, like the daily argument Deb and her daughter engaged in.

Relationships can stagnate when we aren’t willing to look at ourselves and change. Sometimes relationship conflicts, such as a serious marital crisis, can break our hearts and shake us to the core. Olins writes that “the scariest chapters of your life are the moments where growth can occur. ” We learn more about our limitations, our deepest values, and what we’re willing and unwilling to do for our relationships.

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We also have an opportunity to learn more about our partner’s limitations, values, and needs. Many couples enter counseling after a significant crisis, such as an affair or the revelation of a long-kept secret. They work together to understand the cause of the crisis and their underlying fears, needs, and values. Over time, many report a stronger, deeper connection and commitment to one another.

The crisis forces them to face one another, peeling away layers of secrecy andConflicts at work are inevitable. As companies globalize their workforce, opportunities for disagreements, misunderstandings, miscommunications, and frustrations multiply. Leaders need strong conflict-skills and processes to prevent negative outcomes such as high employee turnover, absenteeism, and sabotage. When companies implement clear, structured conflict management processes and procedures, employee morale improves.

When managers adopt collaborative, cooperative conflict-management practices, they can enhance the performance of the entire organization . When we look at conflicts as opportunities, we might relax our negative responses just enough to make room for greater understanding. With greater understanding, we will likely make better decisions and grow.

Lewis KD, Holliday SA, Nichols KJ, Terhune KP. Building Bridges: Approaches to Conflict Resolution That Lead to a Collaborative Learning Environment. J Grad Med Educ. 2025 Apr;17:235-236. doi: 10.4300/JGME-D-25-00127.1. Epub 2025 Apr 15.

PMID: 40417104; PMCID: PMC12096109. Sanjeevan K. Maniendaran, Abd Rahman Ahmad, Arifha Mohamad, Noor Aslinda Abu Seman, Umi Kartini Rashid, Ashbie Mohamad, Managing Workplace Conflict for Enhancing Employee Satisfaction in MSMEs,Gina Simmons Schneider, Ph. D.,After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love.

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