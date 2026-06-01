Turmoil at the Heart of Keir Starmer's Government Exposed by Mandelson Files

The release of the second tranche of documents relating to the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador has exposed further infighting and chaos in Sir Keir Starmer's government. The documents show that Mandelson's appointment was met with opposition from within the Labour Party and that his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was a major factor in his downfall.

The turmoil at the heart of Keir Starmer 's Government has been exposed following the disclosure of over 1,000 pages of material linked to the scandalous appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.

Messages between Labour ministers and aides published as part of the 'Mandelson files' show infighting and sniping abound, as some suggest things 'don't look good' for the Prime Minister. Mandelson was fired from the role - Britain's most important ambassadorial post - after nine months. It has since emerged that he did not pass vetting for the job amidst his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, which had continued for far longer than previously disclosed.

The fallout could yet cost Sir Keir the keys to Downing Street. Starmer himself has kept a low profile today - and No10 has confirmed the PM will not be commenting on the contents of the tranche today. The release of the second tranche of documents relating to the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador revealed further infighting and chaos in Sir Keir Starmer's government.

In a hand-written note sent to David Lammy, Mandelson ironically claimed that Labour would 'never regret' his appointment as the country's US ambassador. The letter, dated November 18, 2024, was sent to the Justice Secretary a little more than a month before Mandelson's appointment was confirmed. Mandelson's appointment was ultimately a failure as he finished fourth of 38 candidates in 2024 in his bid to become chancellor of the University of Oxford.

The disgraced former ambassador studied philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford before entering into politics. During his time as Labour's ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson claimed that Sir Keir Starmer's Downing Street operation was 'beleaguered and bereft', newly-released messages have revealed. The shamed politician also speculated that the Prime Minister may not survive a welfare rebellion in separate messages. The fallout from the scandal could yet cost Sir Keir the keys to Downing Street.

The Mandelson files have cost the Cabinet Office more than £1million, Darren Jones told the House of Commons this afternoon.

'The documents we are publishing today are one of the largest government publications ever laid before this House,' he said. 'This disclosure process has been wide ranging, costing the Cabinet Office alone over £1million. ' The newly released files have revealed how Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden once complained that his own MPs just want him to find people to tax so they can hand out more benefits.

He also candidly admitted that Keir Starmer's authority was 'destroyed' by a revolt last summer that blocked welfare reforms. A spokesperson for the government said the release will provide 'unprecedented government transparency'.

However, a Tory MP has claimed many documents are missing in the release and that some ministers did not hand over their WhatsApp messages. He added that Sir Keir Starmer is 'almost non-existent' in the 1,000-page files.

'It is as though somehow he appointed Peter Mandelson as ambassador without any trace of that decision at all,' he said. The fallout from the scandal could yet cost Sir Keir the keys to Downing Street





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