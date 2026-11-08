Sherry Turkle's 'Artificial Intimacy' explains how AI chatbots can lead to 'emotional dumbing down' and what frictionless interaction deprives us of.

AI chatbots are sycophantic because they have been trained to give responses that humans rated positively. AI chatbots cannot initiate normal relational rupture by holding boundaries or becoming emotionally triggered.

People can be exhausting. We misunderstand each other, we're unreliable, we have competing needs, and we sometimes say the exact thing that triggers an intense emotional response in our loved ones.by about 20 percentage points—roughly the same relief you’d get from chatting with a human stranger. But that quick relief can come with long-term consequences.about the problems that social relationships with AI systems can cause.

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One idea she raises is the problem of “frictionless, a safety behavior is something you do to survive a scary situation that simultaneously prevents you from learning that the situation was actually survivable on its own. By retreating to an AI companion to rehearse conversations or vent about conflicts, users fall into an"AI avoidance loop.

" The immediate anxiety drops, but the core social fear is preserved—and often strengthened. We are seeing a tech-enabled mass expansion of experiential avoidance. , these models are incentivized to be sycophants. Thanks to reinforcement learning from human feedback , a training technique that involves giving positive or negative ratings to chatbot responses, they have learned that we prefer agents who agree with us.

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You might think of it as the chatbot trying to preserve your"positive face" by agreeing with your framing of the world. For someone trapped in cognitive distortions—likeThe biggest psychological casualty of AI companionship is loss of"rupture and repair" in relationships. Decades ago, developmental psychologist Ed Tronick argued that healthy,aren't about perfect attunement. In fact, the healthiest dyads are perfectly attuned only about one-third of the time.

The rest of the relationship involves rupture and repair . This is where we learn how to disagree, how to tolerate disagreement, and how to have deeper, more authentic relationships. When we successfully repair a rupture, we internalize aAn AI cannot participate in authentic repair, because it has no genuine inner world to be hurt in the first place.

It doesn't need to hold, because it doesn't really have boundaries . It doesn't get angry with you for saying something offensive, because it can't actually feelto it, because it doesn't take any effort to be"in good standing" with an AI. It's always ready to respond, optimized to keep you interacting no matter what you want to discuss. By normalizing artificial, frictionless intimacy, we lose our distress tolerance.

We undergo what Turkle describes as an"emotional dumbing down," where the capacity to tolerate a messy, real-world human interaction begins to degrade. For technology to actually serve our social health, we need"intentional friction.

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" That doesn't mean an AI agent that refuses requests; it means using technology to continually reorient people back to each other. What if, Turkle speculates in the book, technology wasn't just chatting with us but was pointing us toward community spaces and new people to meet up with? What if it didn't want to keep us chatting, but it was instead reinforced for getting us to stop talking to it and start talking more with each other?

AI is an incredibly flexible technology that can optimize to any reward signal you give it. Right now the reward signals are built around the standard Silicon Valley indices of success—user base, engagement time, profit. It's not impossible to imagine a world where other reward signals—community engagement, time spent with others—were used to create a different kind of chatbot. , is a social psychologist by training with an interdisciplinary approach to research.

Currently, he works on measuring and improving mental health outcomes. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

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