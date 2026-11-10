Türkiye Publishes 2026-2030 Green Deal Plan to Align EU Customs Union Standards

Türkiye has published its updated Green Deal Action Plan for 2026-2030. The new framework strengthens ties with the EU Customs Union and promotes global green supply chains. It establishes a dedicated working group to monitor sustainable production and circular economy goals.

Türkiye has officially published its updated Green Deal Action Plan for the five-year period from 2026 to 2030 in the Official Gazette on Tuesday. This comprehensive strategic framework is designed to deepen the nation's integration into global green supply chains while strictly aligning national industrial practices with the standards of the European Union Customs Union.

The updated plan serves as a binding roadmap for transitioning toward a circular economy and significantly reducing industrial carbon footprints. It explicitly aims to establish global partnerships focused on the efficient reuse of natural resources. This strategic move comes as international pressure mounts for industrial decarbonization, with both the United Nations and the European Union introducing stricter policies governing the circular economy.

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Türkiye intends to leverage this five-year framework to boost its renewable energy capacity significantly. The document highlights significant progress already made in climate legislation and the implementation of carbon pricing mechanisms. By promoting sustainable production practices, the government seeks to ensure that domestic industries remain competitive in a rapidly changing global market.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally signed the updated Green Deal Action Plan to authorize its implementation across all relevant sectors. His signature validates the government's commitment to enforcing the new environmental standards and trade alignments. The plan mandates that all state institutions adhere to the specified sustainability metrics without exception.

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The administration views this signing as a critical step in demonstrating Türkiye's dedication to the global green transition. By aligning with the EU Customs Union, the country aims to remove potential non-tariff barriers related to environmental standards. This alignment is expected to facilitate smoother exports to European markets while attracting investment in green technologies.

To ensure the practical execution of these ambitious goals, a newly established Green Deal Working Group has been formed. This oversight body will be chaired by the Trade Ministry or a designated deputy minister within the government structure. The group is tasked with monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the action plan on a regular basis.

Senior representatives from all relevant ministries will participate in the Working Group to ensure cross-sectoral coordination. This collaborative approach is designed to prevent siloed efforts and ensure that environmental goals are met alongside economic targets. The group will report on progress toward sustainable production and resource efficiency throughout the 2026-2030 period.

The alignment with the European Union Customs Union represents a major shift in Türkiye's trade strategy. By adopting similar environmental regulations, Türkiye aims to integrate seamlessly into the single market's supply chains. This integration is crucial for maintaining export volumes to the EU, which remains Türkiye's largest trading partner.

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Industry stakeholders are expected to adjust their operations to meet the new sustainability requirements. Companies involved in production will need to adopt circular economy practices to remain compliant with the updated framework. The long-term impact includes a more resilient economy less dependent on finite natural resources.

The immediate next step involves the operational launch of the Green Deal Working Group under the Trade Ministry. The ministry will begin coordinating with other government bodies to define specific metrics for the circular economy transition. Stakeholders across the industrial sector will receive detailed guidelines on sustainable production practices in the coming months.

The framework sets a clear trajectory for the next five years, with specific targets for renewable energy and carbon reduction. Success will be measured by the degree of integration into global green supply chains and the efficiency of resource reuse. The government has signaled that adherence to these standards will be a key criterion for future economic partnerships.