Türkiye Unveils COP31 Green Strategy for Sustainable Aviation and Rail Expansion

Ankara outlines ambitious climate goals at COP31, targeting sustainable aviation fuel exports and a 28,500 km railway network by 2053 to reduce national emissions.

Türkiye presented a comprehensive environmental roadmap at the 31st Conference of the Parties ( COP31) in Antalya, emphasizing a multi-sectoral approach to decarbonization. The strategy focuses on integrating renewable energy sources while simultaneously boosting domestic production and global export capabilities for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This initiative underscores Ankara's commitment to aligning rapid economic growth with strict international climate mandates.

Aviation Fuel Production and Export Goals

The core mechanism of this new policy involves expanding the domestic manufacturing of sustainable aviation fuel to meet both internal demand and international market needs. Officials stated that Türkiye is actively working to position itself as a key supplier of SAF, aiming to reduce carbon footprints across land, air, sea, rail, and telecommunications networks. This dual focus on production and consumption aims to lower overall emissions while creating new trade opportunities in the green energy sector.

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Infrastructure Expansion Targets for 2053

A significant portion of the unveiled plan targets massive infrastructure development over the next three decades. The ministry has set specific milestones to expand the national railway network to 28,500 kilometers and increase highway capacity to 10,000 kilometers by the year 2053. These figures represent concrete numerical goals designed to modernize transport logistics while prioritizing ecological considerations in construction projects.

Ecological Protection and Wildlife Corridors

Beyond traditional infrastructure, the strategy includes detailed measures to protect local ecosystems during development phases. Uraloglu highlighted investments in ecological overpasses that allow wildlife and plants to migrate safely between separated habitats. These structures are designed to minimize habitat fragmentation caused by new roads and railways, ensuring that biodiversity remains intact even as the transportation grid expands significantly across the country.

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Aviation Network Growth and Passenger Capacity

The civil aviation sector is also slated for substantial growth under the new framework. Ankara plans to expand the national aviation network to include more than 60 airports capable of handling up to 400 million passengers annually. This expansion aims to support tourism and business travel while integrating cleaner fuel technologies into daily operations. The goal is to ensure that increased air traffic does not come at the expense of environmental quality.

Technological Acceleration and Climate Commitments

Officials noted that rapid technological advancements could enable Türkiye to achieve its 2050 and 2053 milestones ahead of schedule. Platforms like COP31 remain critical for ensuring that such accelerated growth aligns with global environmental commitments. The government maintains that everyone has a role to play in the climate arena, requiring coordinated efforts across all sectors to meet emission reduction targets effectively.