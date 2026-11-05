Türkiye Unveils $500 Billion Energy Roadmap Targeting 100% Domestic Oil and Gas by 2040

Türkiye Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announces a $500 billion strategic plan to achieve energy independence and expand renewable capacity by 2040.

Türkiye has officially unveiled a comprehensive $500 billion energy roadmap designed to secure national energy independence and drastically expand domestic production capabilities by the year 2040. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar presented this strategic vision during a press conference on Thursday, outlining an ambitious framework that seeks to transform the country from a net importer of fossil fuels into a fully self-sufficient energy powerhouse.

The core of this national strategy involves a massive increase in installed electricity generation capacity, which is projected to rise from 123 gigawatts in 2025 to 281 gigawatts by 2040. To support this infrastructure expansion, the government has allocated $190 billion specifically for generating capacity upgrades, signaling a significant shift in how the nation will meet its growing power requirements over the next two decades.

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Renewable and Nuclear Capacity Expansion Targets

The share of renewables in the total installed electricity capacity is expected to surge from 63 percent to 77 percent over the same period. Solar power capacity aims to quadruple from 26 gigawatts to 112 gigawatts, while wind power capacity is set to increase from 15 gigawatts to 63 gigawatts. This combined solar and wind infrastructure will require an additional $100 billion in investment, bringing the total renewable expansion to 175 gigawatts.

In addition to wind and solar, Turkey plans to develop its nuclear power sector to reach 10 gigawatts of capacity by 2040. This nuclear expansion will be driven by the Akkuyu, Sinop, and Thrace nuclear power plants, as well as the integration of small modular reactors. These developments are part of a broader effort to diversify the energy mix and ensure a stable baseload power supply alongside intermittent renewable sources.

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Electrification and Grid Modernization Investments

Electricity demand in Türkiye is projected to grow significantly from 365 terawatt-hours in 2025 to 680 terawatt-hours in 2040. A major driver of this increase is the transportation sector, with electric vehicles expected to account for 90 terawatt-hours of the total projected demand. To support this shift, the country aims to deploy 20 million electric vehicles and install 1.5 million charging points by the end of the decade.

Transmission and distribution networks will receive $116 billion in investment to handle the increased load and ensure grid stability. This modernization includes a 50 percent increase in transformer capacity and a 30 percent extension in line length. The plan also involves constructing 28 gigawatts of high-voltage direct current lines spanning 10,000 kilometers to optimize energy flow across the country.

Oil and Gas Self-Sufficiency Goals

Türkiye aims to meet 100 percent of its oil demand through domestic production by 2040, a drastic change from the 15 percent domestic share recorded in 2025. Daily oil consumption is targeted to fall from 993,000 barrels in 2025 to 718,000 barrels by 2040, primarily due to increased electrification and efficiency measures. This goal effectively eliminates the country's reliance on imported oil for its fuel needs.

Similarly, the nation plans to achieve full self-sufficiency in natural gas by 2040, raising the domestic production share from 15 percent to 100 percent of total consumption. Natural gas consumption is projected to decline slightly from 59 billion cubic meters in 2025 to 57 billion cubic meters in 2040. The combined production target for oil and natural gas is set at 1.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

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State Enterprise Roles and Economic Impact

Five major state-owned energy companies are central to executing this vision, with a combined investment commitment of $210 billion. These entities include the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation, Electricity Generation Corporation, Eti Maden, Turkish Petroleum Corporation, and state pipeline operator BOTAS. Their coordinated efforts will drive the infrastructure development and resource extraction necessary to meet the roadmap's ambitious targets.

The broader National Energy 2040 vision is projected to generate 108,000 direct jobs and contribute to substantial economic savings. By implementing strict energy efficiency measures, the country aims to reduce primary energy intensity by 40 percent between 2025 and 2040. This reduction is estimated to yield $240 billion in savings over the period, reinforcing the economic viability of the transition to a more independent and efficient energy sector.