Turkiye UN Ambassador Calls SDF Dissolution Key Step for Syria Unity

Turkiye UN ambassador Ahmet Yildiz praises the dissolution of the SDF as a vital move for Syria's territorial integrity, while warning that genuine integration and stronger security institutions remain essential for long-term stability in the region.

Ahmet Yildiz, the Ambassador of Türkiye to the United Nations, has officially characterized the recent dissolution of the Syria n Democratic Forces ( SDF) as a critical milestone in the ongoing effort to strengthen Syria's unity and territorial integrity. Speaking during a United Nations Security Council session focused on Syria on Monday, Yildiz emphasized that while this organizational change is significant, the actual implementation of integration on the ground has not yet met necessary expectations. He noted that long-standing structural problems cannot be resolved overnight, but the current pace of progress remains insufficient for achieving lasting stability in the region.

SDF Dissolution and Integration Mechanisms

The formal announcement regarding the restructuring of military forces came on August 25, when Mazloum Abdi, who served as the commander of the SDF at the time, declared the complete dissolution of the group. Abdi stated that the organization would fully integrate into Syrian state institutions, marking a definitive end to its existence as an independent militia. This move is intended to centralize authority and align all armed factions under a unified national framework, although observers note that the transition from a coalition of diverse groups to a cohesive state security apparatus presents complex logistical and political challenges.

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Yildiz stressed that any integration process must be genuine and substantive, warning that superficial changes such as altering names or uniforms do not constitute real unification. He argued that grievances from all groups involved, regardless of their side, must be managed through proper political and administrative channels rather than through force or exclusion. Furthermore, he called for both parties to remain vigilant against spoilers who might attempt to undermine the peace process, noting that the stability of Syria depends on the successful management of these internal diversities and historical tensions.

Stakeholder Positions and Regional Threats

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been a central figure in these recent developments, having issued a decree in January that guarantees the rights of Kurds and acknowledges their particularities within the nation. In that decree, al-Sharaa actively urged Kurdish communities to participate fully in building the homeland and preserving its safety and unity, signaling a shift in the government's approach to ethnic inclusivity. This political maneuvering follows the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, which ended 24 years of his rule and created a new power dynamic that the current administration is seeking to consolidate through enhanced security and stability measures.

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Despite these political strides, Yildiz highlighted several persistent security threats that require immediate attention, including the growing threat of drug trafficking and the widespread presence of landmines and explosive remnants of war. He described Daesh as an entity that is actively adapting its strategy to changing conditions on the ground, necessitating the creation of strong, professional security institutions capable of confronting these evolving threats. Yildiz maintained that continued international support for strengthening the capacities of Syrian security forces is essential to prevent these terrorist organizations from regaining a foothold in the vacuum left by the previous regime.

Regarding external interference, Yildiz explicitly condemned Israel's repeated violations and escalating military incursions into southern Syria, labeling these expansionist actions as unacceptable. He argued that Israel cannot ensure its own security by destabilizing its neighbors and keeping them under constant pressure, as such actions create security vacuums that Daesh and other terrorist groups exploit. Yildiz urged the new Israeli government to recognize this reality and adopt a more constructive approach to regional stability, suggesting that current tactics are counterproductive to long-term peace.

Diplomatic Responses and Future Outlook

Bringing a similar perspective to the floor, Ibrahim Olabi, the United Nations envoy for Syria, also denounced the ongoing Israeli attacks on his country. Olabi stated that Syrians and the entire international community have had enough of Israel's attacks and the baseless pretexts used to justify them, emphasizing that the political games and ambitions of Israeli leaders are actively curtailing efforts to stabilize Syria. He called for an end to Israel's illusions and demanded a return to international law and legitimacy, expressing hope that the region might finally breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy security and prosperity.

Looking ahead, Yildiz reiterated that Türkiye stands ready to support Syria in these critical areas of development, particularly through cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the United Nations Mine Action Service. This commitment underscores the need for sustained international attention to address the humanitarian and security crises that persist despite the political changes. As Syria attempts to revive its historical role as a conduit between the East and West, the success of its new security architecture will depend on the effective implementation of these integration plans and the neutralization of external destabilizing factors.