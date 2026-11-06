Turkiye to Host COP31: Minister Kurum Urges Immediate Climate Finance Delivery in Antalya

Environment Minister Murat Kurum warns that the world will overshoot the 1.5-degree target, urging developed nations to fulfill the $300 billion annual finance pledge as Antalya prepares for the November 2025 UN climate summit.

Turkiye is preparing to host the 31st UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP31, at the Antalya Expo Center from November 9 to 20, 2025. Environment Minister Murat Kurum, who serves as the summit president-designate, has issued a stark warning that global warming will exceed the critical 1.5-degree Celsius threshold. He emphasized that the world must shift its focus from setting new targets to implementing existing financial commitments to address this accelerating crisis.

Kurum Warns of Irreversible Climate Overshoot

Murat Kurum stated that record-breaking temperatures are causing devastation at a pace faster than anticipated, leaving many communities unable to cope with the immediate impacts. He declared that this year's conference marks the first time it is clear beyond reasonable doubt that the planet will overshoot the 1.5-degree target set to limit global heating. Consequently, Kurum argued that delegates in Antalya must begin responding to these new realities rather than delaying action.

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Kurum reinforced that the 1.5-degree target remains the primary compass for global policy. He asserted that it is the collective duty of all nations to do everything in their power to return to this path. The minister stated that Turkey will not look away from these challenges nor lower its ambition, signaling a firm stance on holding the line against further warming.

Stakeholder Positions on Climate Finance and Energy

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell echoed the urgency, linking the climate crisis directly to household costs and energy security. He noted that fossil-fuel price pressures and worsening natural disasters are currently hitting every economy and population hard, making the issue a central concern in every home. Stiell warned against expecting a single summit to resolve the crisis overnight but affirmed that COP31 will make essential progress.

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Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, serving as COP31 president of negotiations, outlined the conference's focus on unlocking finance and accelerating electrification. Bowen acknowledged that reaching consensus among nearly 200 countries will be difficult but insisted that cooperation remains essential. He highlighted that the agenda will also include strengthening action on oceans to mitigate environmental damage.

Electrification and Concrete Financial Commitments

At the center of the Antalya agenda is the push for rapid electrification as a solution to both energy insecurity and rising emissions. Murat Kurum argued that the recent energy crisis exposed the dangers of dependence on imported energy, positioning electrification as a way to protect communities from volatile global markets. This strategy aligns with the COP31 Action Agenda, which aims to raise electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035.

Kurum stressed that developed countries must take the lead in delivering on the agreement reached in Baku to mobilize at least $300 billion annually for developing countries by 2035. He stated that the world does not need new targets but must deliver on the ones already established. This financial mechanism is viewed as essential for helping developing nations adapt to climate impacts and transition to cleaner energy sources.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps for Antalya

Turkiye has structured COP31 around dialogue, consensus, and implementation to translate commitments into measurable outcomes. The launch of the COP31 Action Agenda in New York in September included 10 priority themes and 11 initiatives covering energy, industry, cities, food, oceans, and health. Key goals include fostering climate-resilient cities, ensuring food security, and protecting ocean ecosystems.

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The upcoming summit will feature a leaders' summit scheduled for November 11-12, providing a high-level platform for decision-makers to address these issues. Simon Stiell noted that electrification and clean energy could lower household bills while stronger resilience measures would protect communities from worsening climate impacts. As Turkey holds the conference presidency, it aims to ensure that the outcomes in Antalya result in tangible steps toward a sustainable future.