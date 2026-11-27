Türkiye has summoned the Georgian ambassador to Ankara following disproportionate police force against Besiktas supporters in Batumi, demanding a full investigation into the incident.

Türkiye summoned the Georgian ambassador to Ankara on Friday to protest the use of force against Besiktas supporters during a UEFA Europa League match in Batumi on November 26. Turkish Foreign Ministry sources confirmed that Ankara conveyed its deep dissatisfaction regarding the grave incidents and provided the envoy with various pieces of evidence documenting the events.

Ankara Demands Legal Action for Turkish Citizens

Ankara has formally demanded a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the disturbances and insisted on legal action against those responsible for the disproportionate use of force. The Turkish government emphasized the need for accountability regarding the intervention against Turkish citizens, which the club described as excessive and unjustified by the circumstances.

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Georgian police intervened against the supporters in the stands on Wednesday, prior to the start of the match against Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva. The incident was triggered when supporters from the Carsi Bingol fan group displayed a banner reading "Rebellion Against the Occupation, Freedom for Palestine." Police moved against fans displaying these flags before kick-off, with supporters alleging the use of pepper spray and physical violence.

Match Suspension and On-Field Reaction

The confrontation led to significant disruptions on the pitch, causing Danish referee Morten Krogh and both teams to leave the field for the dressing rooms. Besiktas players attempted to calm their supporters during the standoff, which resulted in a match suspension lasting approximately forty minutes before play resumed following a brief warm-up period.

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Despite the chaos, Besiktas went on to win the match 2-1 against Hapoel Beer-Sheva. The Carisi Bingol group, which displayed the pro-Palestinian banner, has since returned to Türkiye by road from Batumi to Erzurum. They reached Karliova district in Bingol, where residents welcomed the group with flares and hosted them upon their arrival.

Fan Accounts of Physical and Psychological Pressure

Group member Ercan Gursacti stated that Georgian police subjected the supporters to heavy pressure, including physical and psychological violence after the banner was raised. He noted that the police harassed the group from the border crossing until the end of the match, stating that their aim was to make the oppression in Palestine heard and that they were happy to have succeeded in their goal.

Group coordinator Ilyas Kircicek alleged that police treated supporters differently from the moment they entered Georgia, reacting aggressively to Turkish, Palestinian, and Besiktas flags. Kircicek claimed that some fans were injured and others detained, and that their voices became hoarse from the effects of pepper spray and violence. He asserted that while they could not go to war, they did everything possible to make their voices heard for Gaza and Palestine.

Allegations of Excessive Intervention and Diplomatic Support

Abdulmutalip Kalkan alleged that Georgian police acted like their Israeli counterparts, describing the intervention as excessive. He claimed that friends suffered serious blows and some lost consciousness, noting that police first removed the banner when fans displayed it before the match and intervened again when they tried to raise it.

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Yusuf Beri said the group felt the strength of Türkiye backing them after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan contacted Georgian authorities over the incidents. The Foreign Ministry called the fans to ask about their health and whether they had any problems, providing a sense of national support during a difficult time. Besiktas has subsequently filed a formal complaint with UEFA regarding the police violence against its fans.