Türkiye slams Israel's approval of new illegal settlements in occupied West Bank

Ankara urges the international community to fulfil its “legal and moral responsibilities” to prevent violations of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

Ankara urges the international community to fulfil its “legal and moral responsibilities” to prevent violations of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians. Illegal Israeli settlers' tour in Hebron, in occupied West Bank last month.

/ Photo: Reuters archive. Türkiye has condemned Israel's decision to approve the construction of new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, saying the move threatens ongoing efforts to achieve a two-state solution. In a statement on Thursday, the foreign ministry accused the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of continuing to undermine the foundations of a two-state solution by expanding what it described as land seizure activities in the occupied territory and encouraging settler violence.

“Israel’s policies of occupation and annexation must not be allowed to further escalate regional tensions and deepen the fragility on the ground,” the ministry said. It also urged the international community to fulfil its “legal and moral responsibilities” to prevent violations of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. The statement came after Israel's Higher Planning Council approved the construction of 2,162 new settlement units across several illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The plans include 1,006 units in the Gevaot settlement within the Gush Etzion bloc south of Bethlehem, 922 units in the Har Brakha settlement south of Nablus, and 234 units in the Kiryat Arba settlement built on land belonging to the city of Hebron. Israel approves tax incentives for illegal settlements in occupied West BankPalestinians view the new plans as part of an accelerated Israeli policy aimed at expanding illegal settlements, confiscating Palestinian land and creating new facts on the ground.

The Palestinian Authority said on Wednesday that the Israeli decision constitutes a "blatant challenge to international law and UN resolutions", particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which affirms the illegality of the Israeli settlements in all occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem. It held the Israeli authorities responsible for the "serious consequences" of the settlement policies, warning that they would push the region toward "further cycles of violence and escalation.

" The authority called on the US administration to intervene immediately "to stop the Israeli madness if it genuinely seeks to promote security and stability in the region and globally. " Netanyahu's government has openly championed a significant expansion of illegal settlement activity since taking office at the end of 2022. According to estimates, more than 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel approves tax incentives for illegal settlements in occupied West BankIran's supreme leader warns dissenters amid war and economic turmoilPentagon faces budget squeeze as fuel costs surge during Iran war: reportFIFA bans reusable water bottles at World Cup stadiums





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