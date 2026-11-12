Türkiye Signs $5.1B Deal with Four Multilateral Banks at COP31 for Green Transition

Türkiye signs $5.1 billion deals with four multilateral banks at COP31 to fund green infrastructure, disaster resilience, and industrial modernization efforts nationwide.

Türkiye Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek confirmed on Thursday that the country successfully signed ten development financing agreements totaling $5.1 billion with four major multilateral development banks. The signing ceremony occurred at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, marking a decisive step in Ankara's strategy to fund its green transition and infrastructure resilience. This substantial financial package is specifically designed to support urgent climate action, industrial modernization, and the integration of digital technologies across various economic sectors.

The financing agreements involve four key international institutions: the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the World Bank, and the Islamic Development Bank. Minister Simsek stated that these funds will help build a greener and more resilient economy by directly supporting projects that drive employment, modernize industry, and facilitate the shift toward green and digital economies. The structure of these deals highlights a coordinated international effort to align with Türkiye's domestic economic goals and sustainability targets.

Also read 5 things to know going into the COP31 climate meeting

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga detailed that three agreements worth a total of $1.5 billion will specifically support cities, agriculture, and industry. Banga noted that this amount excludes additional private investment the institution aims to mobilize separately. He emphasized that the World Bank's portfolio in Türkiye has reached $32 billion, making it one of the bank's largest worldwide. This partnership spans more than 75 years, highlighting a long-standing commitment to the country's economic transformation and development.

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President Zou Jiayi announced $1.9 billion in financing, which includes $1.6 billion dedicated to Türkiye's climate action acceleration program. The remaining $300 million will be channeled through Turk Eximbank to support businesses in their green transition and enhance their resilience to economic shocks. This targeted allocation ensures that both national climate initiatives and individual business sectors receive the necessary capital to adapt to changing environmental and market conditions.

Advertisement

Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda outlined a €620 million agreement focused on building disaster-resilient hospitals and strengthening health services. This investment includes provisions for training doctors to better handle future crises. Additionally, another $500 million will be channeled through VakifBank to expand long-term financing for small businesses. This funding particularly targets less-developed and earthquake-affected provinces, as well as women entrepreneurs, aiming to reduce regional economic disparities.

Minister Simsek provided context for these new agreements by noting that Türkiye has secured around $50 billion in external financing from development partners since 2023. Previous funding has supported critical areas such as post-earthquake reconstruction, railway development, decarbonization efforts, renewable energy projects, resilient hospitals, and support for exporters and small businesses. This extensive financial history demonstrates the scale of international support for the country's recovery and development needs.

Simsek argued that sound economic policies and structural reforms are essential to attracting such long-term investment. He added that national budgets alone could not meet the financing needs of the current transition, making international cooperation indispensable. The announcements at COP31 reflect a broader trend of Türkiye setting out ambitious green infrastructure and renewable energy goals while strengthening ties with global financial institutions. These agreements signal a significant acceleration in the nation's push toward a sustainable and technologically advanced economy.