Türkiye's Zero Waste Initiative Leads Global Food Waste Fight at COP31

ReFED chief Dana Gunders highlights Turkey's Zero Waste initiative and First Lady Emine Erdogan's leadership at COP31, urging global investment in AI and supply chain solutions to combat food waste.

At the UN climate summit COP31 in Türkiye, Dana Gunders, the chief executive of the US-based nonprofit ReFED, publicly praised the country's Zero Waste initiative for setting a high bar in international environmental leadership. Speaking on Monday, Gunders emphasized that the national campaign, supported by First Lady Emine Erdogan, has successfully elevated the profile of food waste reduction on the global stage. This recognition comes as world leaders gather to address critical sustainability challenges under the Paris Agreement framework.

Turkey Zero Waste Forum Drives Global Engagement

Türkiye has established itself as a central hub for the global fight against food waste through the consistent operation of its annual Zero Waste Forum. This event gathers participants from around the world, fostering dialogue and collaboration among nations committed to reducing waste. Gunders noted that the attention brought to this topic has risen significantly due to the advocacy of First Lady Emine Erdogan, who has played a pivotal role in raising the initiative's international visibility. The forum serves as a key platform for demonstrating how policy and public engagement can align to create systemic change.

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AI And Apps Transform Supply Chain Efficiency

Gunders outlined specific technological mechanisms that can drastically reduce food waste before it enters the consumption cycle. She highlighted that artificial intelligence enables grocery stores to forecast consumer demand with greater accuracy, thereby preventing retailers from purchasing excess food in the first place. Beyond AI, mobile applications are being deployed to allow restaurants and grocery stores to sell surplus food at discounted prices before it is discarded. These tools create a practical bridge between potential waste and consumer access, ensuring that edible food reaches those who need it.

ReFED Data Drives Corporate Waste Reduction

The effectiveness of these strategies relies on robust data sharing and employee engagement within corporate structures. Founded in 2015, ReFED provides businesses with the necessary data and resources to identify effective ways to reduce food waste, having served more than 300,000 users on its website. Gunders pointed to the US Food Waste Pact, a collaborative initiative involving more than half of American grocery stores and numerous restaurants, as a successful model. By sharing and comparing data, participating companies have achieved measurable annual decreases in waste, proving that coordinated industry action yields tangible results.

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Global Finance Must Scale Food Waste Solutions

Despite the availability of proven solutions, Gunders stressed that the primary barrier to widespread adoption is financial. She urged international climate finance institutions, including the Green Climate Fund, to dedicate more funding to measures that prevent food waste. Gunders argued that practical solutions are already known and effective, but scaling them globally requires significant capital investment. She stated clearly that while we know how to solve food waste, securing the necessary resources to expand these solutions worldwide is the immediate challenge that must be addressed.

Integrate Waste Reduction In Climate Action Plans

To ensure lasting impact, Gunders called for countries to include food loss and waste reduction in their nationally determined contributions, or NDCs, which are climate action plans submitted under the Paris Agreement. She urged that negotiated climate texts recognize waste reduction as a major opportunity for climate action, rather than an afterthought. By integrating these targets into official policy frameworks, nations can formalize their commitment to reducing waste. This structural change would align economic incentives with environmental goals, accelerating progress toward global sustainability targets.