Türkiye's UN envoy demands Security Council reform to tackle protracted global conflicts

Ankara demands a more democratic, transparent, and efficient Security Council that is fit to properly handle modern humanitarian crises.

Türkiye urges reform of the UN Security Council, saying global challenges can no longer be addressed in isolation. / AA Türkiye's UN envoy has urged the international community to reinforce multilateralism and reform the UN Security Council, warning that global challenges can no longer be addressed in isolation.

"Multilateralism is not merely an option but an absolute necessity for addressing these immense global challenges," Ahmet Yildiz said during a high-level open debate of the UN Security Council titled "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System. " Pointing to the grim picture of the current global landscape, Yildiz said conflicts are "increasingly protracted, devastating, and more widespread than at any point in our recent history" and stressed that strong multilateral institutions are essential to rebuild trust among nations.

Reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to the UN, he described the organisation as "the most universal representative and authoritative intergovernmental organization," despite its shortcomings, and expressed support for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' UN80 vision to make the body more fit for purpose. On Security Council reform, Yildiz said Türkiye is "a staunch supporter of a reformed, more transparent, accountable, democratic and efficient Security Council that would be fit to properly address today's challenges in a safe manner.

" Emphasising the importance of upholding international humanitarian law, he said: "The failure to respect international humanitarian law, in particular to respond effectively to mass civilian suffering, undermines confidence in the system. " "As long as genuinely and effectively implemented, the charter will endure as a beacon of hope, justice and stability amidst global turbulence to strengthen the UN-centred international system," he added.

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