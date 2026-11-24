Turkiye's first floating solar power facility under the YEKA program begins construction on the Demirkopru Dam. The project targets full operation by May 2027 with an annual output of 77.6 million kilowatt-hours.

Turkiye is set to establish a significant milestone in renewable energy infrastructure with the development of its first floating solar power plant. Located on the surface of the Demirkopru Dam in the Salihli district of Aegean Manisa province, this innovative facility represents a strategic expansion of the nation's clean energy capabilities under the Renewable Energy Resource Areas (YEKA) programme. The investor responsible for this landmark project has confirmed that the facility is expected to begin generating electricity early next year, specifically targeting initial power output between late January and mid-February 2027.

Project Scale and Technical Specifications

The facility is constructed on a surface area covering roughly 500 decares of water, representing an estimated total investment of $44.8 million. The installation features a substantial array of 91,368 solar panels, each rated at 550 watts. This configuration results in a total installed panel capacity of 50.25 megawatt-peak, with a specific grid export capacity of 35 megawatts. The primary objective of this massive installation is to produce approximately 77.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. This volume of energy is sufficient to supply the residential needs of approximately 20,000 households, thereby contributing significantly to the local and national power grid.

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Construction progress has followed a rigorous timeline since the pre-license was issued on July 23. Fieldwork commenced three months later, marking the beginning of the physical assembly process. The first solar panels were lowered onto the water surface in October, signaling the transition from theoretical planning to tangible infrastructure. Workers have been busy installing these solar panels on specialized floating platforms, ensuring that the structural integrity of the system can withstand the dynamic conditions of the dam environment while maintaining high efficiency standards.

Engineering Challenges and Floating Infrastructure

A defining characteristic of this project is the complex engineering required to support photovoltaic systems on water. Engineers have designed an 8,000-ton floating system that utilizes flexible mooring lines and extra cable slack. These technical features are critical for allowing the structure to adapt to changing water levels, strong winds, and natural waves without compromising the security of the solar panels. This adaptive design ensures longevity and safety in a volatile aquatic environment.

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The construction methodology involved assembling multi-panel platforms onshore before towing them by boat to the dam's interior sections. This approach allowed for precise assembly and quality control before the units were deployed into the water. The investor emphasized that all engineering and material phases were carried out meticulously because the facility is Turkiye's first such installation. This pioneering status requires a higher degree of precision and oversight to ensure that the technology performs as expected in real-world conditions.

Environmental Impact and Operational Strategy

Beyond energy generation, the floating solar plant offers distinct environmental advantages. The investor highlighted that floating solar plants avoid using valuable forest or agricultural land, which preserves terrestrial ecosystems. Furthermore, the installation is designed to curb water evaporation from the dam, a critical benefit in regions facing water scarcity. The system also supports underwater flora and fish diversity, ensuring that the ecological balance of the Demirkopru Dam is maintained or even improved.

Operational monitoring will be comprehensive and integrated. Moisture- and sunlight-resistant panels will be monitored remotely alongside wind and water conditions to optimize performance and detect issues early. Regular water sampling will track fish populations, providing data on the environmental health of the reservoir. Balkaya, representing the investor, stated that the plant will be commissioned in phases. After the initial 9 megawatts of electricity are generated, the entire facility will be fully operational by the end of May, delivering the projected annual output.

Strategic Significance for Renewable Energy Goals

The completion of the Demirkopru Dam floating solar project marks a pivotal moment for Turkiye's energy sector. It demonstrates the country's ability to leverage water bodies for sustainable power generation, reducing pressure on land resources. The $44.8 million investment underscores the financial confidence in renewable energy technologies. As the facility moves toward its January 2027 commissioning date, it sets a precedent for future floating solar projects across the nation. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to diversify the energy mix and enhance grid stability through innovative engineering solutions.

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The project also highlights the collaborative effort between government regulators, private investors, and engineering firms. The successful navigation of the pre-license process and the rapid progress since fieldwork began three months ago indicate a streamlined regulatory environment for renewable energy projects. With the full operational capacity expected by May, the plant will serve as a model for large-scale aquatic solar installations. The ability to produce 77.6 million kilowatt-hours annually positions this facility as a key contributor to Turkiye's energy security and environmental sustainability goals.