Türkiye's COP31 Pavilion in Antalya Showcases Climate Heritage Built From Recycled Materials

Türkiye's COP31 pavilion in Antalya draws on 12,000 years of Anatolian heritage to highlight climate resilience, built from recycled materials to cut its carbon footprint.

Türkiye's COP31 pavilion in Antalya, a southern Mediterranean city, is using thousands of years of cultural heritage to highlight sustainability and climate resilience at the UN climate summit. Located in the Blue Zone, the area designated for official negotiations and accredited participants, the pavilion was built to minimise its carbon footprint.

Visitors move through Anatolia's cultural and artistic heritage, starting at the 12,000-year-old archaeological site of Gobeklitepe and continuing to the present day. The pavilion highlights the climate crisis and the importance of recycling, and it welcomes thousands of visitors daily.

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Recycled Materials Power the COP31 Pavilion

The COP31 pavilion was constructed from recycled excavated soil, coffee grounds, scrap metal, copper and wood, all chosen to reduce its environmental impact. Architect Bunyamin Atan designed the structure alongside creative director Cengiz Ayildiz and curator Hasan Mert Kaya.

Atan said the design team sought to minimise the exhibition's environmental impact by relying on recycled materials throughout the build. He explained that the design brings together examples of how people across Anatolia developed architectural and cultural practices in response to local climate conditions.

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Atan said the central question of the exhibition is how people have responded to climate throughout history. He added that the team did not want the display to be simply an account of Anatolian culture or history.

Roots of Adaptation and Resilience Exhibition Themes

The exhibition, themed Roots of Adaptation and Resilience, argues that ancient civilisations offer valuable lessons for addressing modern environmental challenges. Its organisers present this idea as the foundation of the entire display.

Solak said that many of the answers sought in combating climate change lie in Anatolia's thousands of years of history. He stated that the fundamental principles needed to fight climate change are embedded in the region's 12,000-year history.

The exhibition explores balance, harvesting, healing, gathering and shelter, illustrating how communities adapted to their surroundings throughout history. The display also features works by contemporary artists, including internationally renowned digital artist Refik Anadol, Serkan Serefhanoglu and Taha Baydar.

International Visitors Praise Ancient Anatolian Ingenuity

Godwin Ehijele Okoduwa, who travelled from Nigeria to attend the climate summit, said he was most impressed by the sustainable engineering of ancient Anatolian communities. He singled out the ancient city of Dara, a historic settlement in southeastern Türkiye.

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Okoduwa also admired a water monument dating back to the Hittite civilisation, which flourished in Anatolia more than 3,000 years ago. He said the structures reflected the ingenuity, determination and pursuit of sustainable living among ancient communities.

Okoduwa noted that people were developing technologies and finding ways to make life sustainable hundreds or even thousands of years ago. He said this was what impressed him most about Türkiye.

Turning Climate Commitments Into Concrete Action

Okoduwa stressed that countries must turn their climate commitments into concrete action. He said international financial support is particularly important for nations facing economic challenges.

Solak said Türkiye aims to draw on the knowledge presented in the pavilion in its future climate action. Visitors can attend climate-related panel discussions, try traditional crafts such as filigree metalwork and glassblowing, and sample Turkish coffee, tea and Turkish delight.