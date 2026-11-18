Seventy-five nations and 94 organizations back Türkiye's 35x35 electrification target at COP31 in Antalya, aiming for 35 percent global electricity use by 2035 to combat climate change.

Türkiye's ambitious 35x35 initiative has secured significant international momentum as climate negotiations unfold in Antalya. A total of 75 countries and 94 institutions now formally back the global electrification target announced under Türkiye's COP31 presidency. This coalition represents a broad consensus among nations striving to translate high-level climate commitments into tangible action on the ground. The growing support highlights a unified global determination to address urgent challenges in energy transition and environmental sustainability.

The initiative establishes a clear and measurable objective to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035. This target represents a substantial leap from the current baseline, which stands at approximately 22 percent. By nearly doubling the proportion of energy derived from electricity, the framework aims to reshape how the world powers its industries, transportation, and households. The mechanism relies on accelerating the adoption of electric technologies across all sectors to replace direct combustion of fossil fuels.

Also read COP31 Draft Text Drops Fossil Fuel Transition Language as Critics Condemn Weak Energy Clauses

This strategic shift serves as a cornerstone for reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally. Electrification is widely recognized as a critical component in the effort to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The target aligns directly with scientific imperatives outlined in recent climate reports. These reports warn that the risk of exceeding the 1.5°C threshold is very high. Rapid and deep emissions reductions, facilitated through widespread electrification, are seen as essential to reverse potential temperature overshoots.

Supporters of the 35x35 initiative include a diverse array of major economies and influential political entities. Key national backers are Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Japan, Denmark, Canada, and Kyrgyzstan. The European Commission has confirmed the European Union's official backing. This broad geographic representation underscores the universal appeal of the electrification strategy across developed and developing economies.

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Atmosphere Australia, presiding over negotiations at COP31, announced itself as among the first signatories to the electrification pledge. The involvement of the host negotiation leader adds significant political weight to the initiative. Separately, 94 organizations from the business community and civil society have explicitly stated their backing for the initiative. This tripartite support structure creates a robust foundation for implementation and accountability.

The 35x35 target is integrated into the broader framework of international climate agreements. It is explicitly included in the first draft text released following the first week of negotiations at the summit in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya. The initiative seeks to accelerate the transition to clean energy while reinforcing commitments made under the Paris Agreement. This alignment ensures that the electrification target contributes to cumulative efforts required to meet international climate obligations.

Furthermore, the target is expected to contribute significantly to pledges adopted at COP28 in Dubai. Those previous commitments aimed to triple global renewable energy capacity and double the rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030. By linking electrification to renewable energy expansion and efficiency gains, the 35x35 initiative creates a synergistic effect. This holistic approach ensures that increased electricity demand is met with sustainable supply sources.

Representatives from more than 160 countries are currently taking part in intensive negotiations at COP31. These delegates are seeking to accelerate climate action and turn existing commitments into concrete implementation plans. The success of the 35x35 initiative depends on the detailed policy frameworks that will emerge from these ongoing discussions. Stakeholders are working to establish financial mechanisms, regulatory standards, and technological support systems.

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The immediate next steps involve finalizing the draft text that includes the electrification target and securing formal adoption by the conference parties. The focus is shifting from broad agreement on principles to the specifics of implementation. Countries must now detail their national strategies for increasing electricity consumption through clean sources.

The coming weeks of negotiation will determine the feasibility of the 35 percent target. The speed at which global energy systems can be transformed to meet the urgent demands of climate science remains the central challenge. The 75 nations and 94 organizations behind the pledge signal that the window for decisive action is narrowing. Their collective commitment provides a strong basis for the detailed work ahead in Antalya.