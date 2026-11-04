Türkiye Qatar Pakistan Indonesia Forge Badr Initiative for Defence Manufacturing

Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan, and Indonesia launch the Badr Initiative to boost defence industrial cooperation. This new framework emphasizes joint manufacturing and military ties while explicitly excluding mutual defence commitments.

Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan, and Indonesia have signed a new memorandum of understanding known as the Badr Initiative to establish a robust framework for security cooperation and defence industrial collaboration. The agreement prioritizes joint manufacturing capabilities, technology transfer, and military ties among the four member states without requiring them to bind themselves to any mutual defence commitments in the event of external aggression.

Distinct From Makkah Defence Pact

The Badr Initiative was launched barely two months after the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement (MJDA) brought Ankara, Riyadh, and Islamabad under a mutual defence pact. Unlike the Makkah pact, which stipulates that an armed attack against one member would be considered an attack against all three, the new grouping takes a different approach. It strives to build a framework for security cooperation that does not bind its members to any mutual defence obligation, making the two mechanisms complementary rather than competing frameworks.

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Joint Defence Manufacturing Focus

The arrangement adds a new layer of security cooperation to a developing regional landscape by combining defence-industrial collaboration with military ties. With the depletion of military stockpiles and the need to enhance defence capabilities, the manufacturing of armaments has emerged as a key priority. Member countries are bringing existing industrial partnerships to the table to foster deeper cooperation. For instance, Pakistan has been working with Türkiye on the MILGEM naval manufacturing project for years, while Indonesia and Türkiye have been jointly developing a tank. This industry-focused approach allows for joint production, technology transfer, and technical training.

Strategic Shift Amid Regional Tensions

Diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting US-Iran peace deal are still in limbo, and the US-Iran war enters a critical phase. Gulf states could face retaliatory attacks from Tehran if hostilities resume. As a result, interest is growing in strengthening domestic defence industries and military capabilities. Although Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states are not looking to abandon their reliance on Washington for security, they want more regional defence options. The confrontation involving Iran, Israel, and the United States has exposed Gulf infrastructure, energy facilities, and maritime routes to security risks. Washington has struggled to secure Gulf states while occupied with Tehran, prompting them to seek greater strategic flexibility.

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Economic and Defence Export Growth

The Badr Initiative reflects a preference for customized security partnerships that allow members more room to pursue individual foreign policy priorities. By focusing on long-term sectors such as defence manufacturing, technology transfer, and research and development, the pact can sustain collaboration beyond immediate regional security concerns. This model is politically convenient as it relies on backing from one major partner and three partners working in distinct fields. The economic implications are significant, particularly for Türkiye, whose defence and aerospace exports rose by 48 percent in 2025. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Türkiye increased its arms exports significantly, positioning itself as a central hub for such collaborative defence projects.

Future Implications for Regional Stability

Working with long-trusted partners, such as Pakistan for Saudi Arabia or Türkiye for Qatar, might help Gulf states cooperate without getting caught up in internal disagreements. Although the GCC's 2000 Joint Defence Agreement already provided for collective defence, modelled on NATO's Article 5, these new bilateral or multilateral arrangements can function together. They create a complex but flexible Gulf security architecture where Türkiye and Pakistan occupy central roles addressing different security requirements. It remains to be seen whether more partnerships like the Makkah pact or Badr will emerge, but the current trend highlights a decisive shift toward regional self-reliance in defence manufacturing and strategic autonomy.