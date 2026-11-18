Türkiye's competition board investigates Sony over alleged anti-competitive practices in PlayStation digital game sales, focusing on exclusive distribution and potential price impacts.

Turkish competition authorities have officially opened a formal investigation into Sony Interactive Entertainment regarding its distribution and sales practices for digital games and in-game content on PlayStation consoles. The probe seeks to determine whether the multinational technology giant violated national competition laws by imposing restrictive terms that may have harmed market fairness and consumer choice. This regulatory action marks a significant escalation in global scrutiny over how major gaming platforms manage their digital ecosystems and pricing structures.

The inquiry was officially launched under a board decision dated October 15 and numbered 26-38/1023-M, as published in a statement by the Turkish competition authority on Wednesday. Investigators will examine whether Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, Sony Interactive Entertainment Network Europe Limited, and Sony Eurasia Pazarlama A.S. collectively engaged in exclusionary or exploitative business behaviors. These entities are grouped under the corporate name Sony for the purposes of this regulatory review, ensuring all associated Turkish and international branches face the same scrutiny.

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According to the authority, Sony is the primary manufacturer of PlayStation hardware. The digital games and in-game content compatible with these consoles are distributed and sold exclusively through the company's proprietary PlayStation Store platform. The investigation aims to assess whether this exclusive distribution model constitutes an abuse of dominant market position under the Law on the Protection of Competition. Regulators are particularly focused on how this vertical integration impacts the broader digital entertainment sector within the Turkish market.

A central focus of the probe is whether the commissions charged by Sony on PlayStation Store sales were excessive and directly contributed to higher retail prices for digital games compared to their physical counterparts. Regulators will analyze the financial structure of these transactions to determine if the fees extracted from developers and publishers were passed on to consumers in an unfair manner. This financial analysis is critical as it seeks to establish a direct link between platform fees and end-user costs, a key factor in determining potential anti-competitive behavior.

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Additionally, authorities are investigating claims that Sony prevented digital games and in-game content from being sold through alternative sales channels. This alleged restriction would effectively exclude competitors from the market, limiting the variety of options available to consumers and stifling competition among digital distribution platforms. By blocking third-party storefronts or direct-to-consumer sales, the investigation suggests Sony may have artificially maintained its monopoly over the digital sales pipeline for its own hardware products.

The investigation also scrutinizes Sony's policies regarding information disclosure to developers and end-users. Regulators are examining whether the company prohibited developers and publishers from informing consumers about alternative sales channels or lower-priced options for the same digital content. Such restrictions would limit consumer ability to make informed purchasing decisions and reduce price transparency across the digital gaming market. This transparency issue is viewed as a significant barrier to fair competition, as it prevents users from accessing potentially cheaper alternatives outside the official store.

These measures are viewed as potentially harmful to the competitive landscape, as they could discourage innovation and limit the ability of third-party platforms to offer competing services. The authority is assessing whether these information barriers were implemented to maintain Sony's control over the digital ecosystem surrounding its hardware products. By controlling not just the platform but also the narrative around pricing and availability, the company may have created an environment where consumers have no viable recourse to shop around.

The launch of this investigation does not imply that Sony has been found guilty of violating the law or that it will face immediate penalties. It is a procedural step to gather evidence and analyze market behavior. However, if the competition board concludes that anti-competitive practices occurred, Sony could face significant regulatory consequences and mandatory changes to its business model in Türkiye. The company will need to provide detailed documentation and access to internal communications to defend its practices during this lengthy process.

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The outcome of this probe will likely influence how global technology companies approach digital distribution in emerging markets. Regulators in other jurisdictions may monitor the case closely as it sets a precedent for evaluating platform dominance and exclusivity in the digital goods sector. The final decision is expected to be announced following the completion of the evidentiary review process, which could have far-reaching implications for the global gaming industry's approach to platform monopolies and consumer rights.