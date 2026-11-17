Turkiye aims to reach 175 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2040 to power AI data centers, as announced by Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir at COP31 in Antalya to support green digital transformation.

Turkiye is implementing a strategic expansion of its renewable energy infrastructure to support the rapid growth of artificial intelligence sectors. Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir announced that the nation intends to significantly increase its solar and wind capacity to reach 175 gigawatts by the year 2040. This massive scale-up is designed specifically to meet the soaring electricity demands generated by AI data centers and supercomputers. The initiative reflects a broader national commitment to aligning technological advancement with environmental sustainability goals.

Meeting Energy Demands of Digital Infrastructure

Minister Kacir outlined the necessity of this energy expansion while addressing the "Ministerial Roundtable on Green Industrialisation" on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya. He emphasized that the widespread global adoption of artificial intelligence requires substantial digital infrastructure, including massive data centers and powerful supercomputers. These facilities consume enormous amounts of electricity, creating a critical need for reliable and scalable power sources. Consequently, the Turkish government views renewable energy as the essential foundation for powering this new era of digital infrastructure. By prioritizing green energy, Turkiye aims to ensure its digital growth does not come at the expense of environmental stability.

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Current Capacity and Storage Targets

Currently, Turkiye possesses an installed solar and wind capacity of 43 gigawatts, which represents a significant portion of its energy mix. Renewable sources already account for 62 percent of the country's total installed electricity generation capacity, establishing a strong baseline for future expansion. The government plans to more than triple this renewable capacity to 175 gigawatts over the next two decades. In addition to generation, the ministry is committed to establishing 140 gigawatt-hours of energy storage capacity. This storage infrastructure is vital for managing the intermittent nature of solar and wind power, ensuring consistent supply for sensitive AI operations.

Supporting Green Technology Innovation

To facilitate this transition, the Ministry of Industry and Technology is launching specific acceleration programmes. These initiatives are designed to support startups focused on green technology and climate solutions. The goal is to encourage the development of homegrown innovations that can address the unique challenges of sustainable computing. Minister Kacir stressed the importance of financing secured during the COP31 conference to accelerate these digital and green transformation plans. Such financial support is expected to strengthen Turkiye's position among developing nations in the global race for sustainable technological leadership.

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Addressing Global Investment Inequalities

Minister Kacir highlighted a concerning trend in the global landscape of artificial intelligence development. He noted that approximately 90 percent of global AI investment is currently concentrated in just two countries. This extreme concentration of capital and resources poses a risk of deepening existing global inequalities in technological capability. By developing its own sustainable AI infrastructure, Turkiye aims to create an alternative model for other nations seeking to leverage technology without relying solely on traditional energy sources. The country seeks to demonstrate that rapid digital expansion can coexist with aggressive environmental goals.

Alignment with National Strategic Goals

The push for renewable energy expansion is deeply integrated with Turkiye's broader national strategies. Minister Kacir confirmed that these digital and green transformation objectives are fully aligned with the National Technology Initiative. This initiative is a cornerstone of the larger "Century of Turkiye" programme, which aims to position the nation as a regional and global power. By becoming a leader in environmentally friendly AI, Turkiye hopes to set a new standard for how developing economies can approach the digital age. The country intends to prove that sustainable practices are not a barrier to innovation, but a prerequisite for it.

Future Outlook and Regional Leadership

Turkiye envisions itself as a global leader in environmentally sustainable artificial intelligence. The ministry believes that prioritizing renewable energy for digital infrastructure will attract international collaboration and investment. This strategy positions Turkiye to play a pivotal role in the global energy transition while securing its own technological sovereignty. The planned 175 gigawatts of renewable capacity will serve as a testbed for how large-scale AI operations can be powered cleanly. As other nations face similar challenges regarding energy consumption, Turkiye's approach may offer valuable insights and best practices for the coming decades.