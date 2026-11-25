Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat reveals OIC trade reached $136.5 billion in 2023. Ankara targets a 30% trade share by 2028 amid the 12th World Halal Summit in Istanbul.

Türkiye recorded a total annual trade volume of $136.5 billion with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation nations last year, marking a significant expansion of its economic footprint. This figure reflects a robust commercial relationship with the 57-member bloc and underscores Ankara's strategic priority to deepen ties within the Islamic world. Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced these results while addressing attendees at the 12th World Halal Summit and OIC Halal Expo in Istanbul.

The share of OIC nations in Türkiye's total exports has surged from 11 percent in 2002 to 27 percent currently. Bolat stated that the Turkish government has set a specific ambition to raise this proportion to 30 percent by the end of 2028. This growth trajectory aligns with the broader expansion of Türkiye's economy, which has grown more than sevenfold in dollar terms to reach $1.7 trillion since 2002.

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Merchandise exports have mirrored this success, rising from $36 billion in 2002 to $285.5 billion currently. Bolat highlighted that these metrics demonstrate the robust nature of trade relations within the Islamic world. The events at the Istanbul Expo Centre were held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and coordinated by Ankara's trade ministry.

Global consumption within the halal sector reached $2.6 trillion in 2024, representing a 7 percent annual increase. This figure encompasses food, tourism, textiles, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and media sectors. The halal food segment alone accounts for $1.5 trillion of this total global consumption, highlighting the immense economic potential driving the summit.

Forecasts indicate that the overall halal market is projected to exceed $3.5 trillion by 2029. Additionally, global Islamic finance assets have separately reached $6 trillion. These statistics highlight the growing importance of the sector, bringing together 225 companies from 25 countries at the Istanbul Expo Centre for the expo.

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The 57 OIC member states possess a combined national income of roughly $10 trillion. Last year, these nations averaged 4.1 percent economic growth, outpacing the global rate of 3.4 percent. Intra-OIC trade totalled $979 billion, accounting for 19.5 percent of the member states' foreign trade.

To facilitate this commerce, Bolat emphasized the Trade Preferential System, which aims to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers. The Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries has published 81 standards, including 21 directly for the halal sector. These standards have been implemented across 49 member and observer nations to support integration.

Türkiye's Halal Accreditation Agency has authorized 147 bodies covering 3,000 halal certificates. The expo expects at least 35,000 visitors this year, an increase from the 31,800 who attended last year. This growth in attendance reflects the increasing global interest in halal commerce and certification.

Afghanistan Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Mawlawi Shahabuddin Saqeb urged OIC nations to align halal standards and build regional logistics networks. He invited Turkish and Islamic-world investors to Afghanistan, calling for practical contracts and joint projects. Saqeb emphasized that the halal economy should be viewed as a driver of sustainable development, job creation, and investment.

Vietnam Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang praised the summit's focus on sustainability. She noted that Vietnam recorded 9 percent GDP growth in the first nine months of 2026. Hang outlined priorities including boosting two-way trade with Türkiye and strengthening mutual recognition in halal certification.

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Hang said Vietnam is leveraging its agriculture, fishery, and food-processing sectors to build a domestic halal ecosystem. The country has established a National Halal Certification Center and issued a government decree on halal quality management. These steps are aimed at integrating Vietnam more deeply into global value chains.

Safi Arpagus, head of Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs, stressed that halal compliance must be evaluated across the entire production chain. He warned that reckless consumption, environmental destruction, and neglecting human health constitute a moral burden that harms future generations. Arpagus insisted that building trust requires transparency and accountability at every stage.

Arpagus cautioned against leaving certification to unqualified or purely commercial actors. He pledged continued work under the OIC to strengthen public awareness and scientific research. His comments underscore the importance of ethical standards in the booming halal industry, ensuring that growth does not come at the cost of integrity.

The summit provided a platform for discussing these critical issues, with leaders from across the Islamic world converging in Istanbul. The discussions focused on how to leverage the economic potential of the halal market while maintaining high ethical and quality standards. Attendees included government officials, business leaders, and religious authorities.

The outcomes of the summit are expected to influence trade policies and investment flows within the OIC and beyond. The focus on sustainable development and mutual recognition in certification aims to reduce barriers and facilitate smoother trade. These efforts could further solidify the role of the halal economy in global commerce.

As the sector continues to grow, the need for standardized and transparent certification processes becomes increasingly important. The initiatives discussed at the summit represent a step towards creating a more cohesive and ethical global halal market. Stakeholders are looking forward to seeing how these recommendations will be implemented in the coming years.