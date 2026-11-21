President Erdoğan signs new residency program offering 3 to 5-year permits for investments between $150,000 and $200,000, excluding citizenship pathways.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a presidential decision on November 17 to launch a new residence-by-investment program for foreign nationals. This new initiative introduces a residency tier priced at $150,000 for a three-year permit and $200,000 for a five-year permit. The move positions Türkiye as one of the most affordable jurisdictions globally for securing long-term residency through capital injection.

Program Structure And Investment Requirements

The newly authorized visa offers distinct tiers based on the amount of capital deployed by the applicant. A $150,000 investment grants a three-year residence permit, while a $200,000 investment secures a five-year permit. These permits are not limited to individual applicants; they extend to the spouse and dependents of the investor, making the program a comprehensive family solution rather than a strictly individual benefit.

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Applicants possess significant flexibility in how they structure their qualifying investments. The program accepts funds deposited in Turkish banks, purchases of government debt instruments, contributions to pension plans, real estate acquisitions, or investments in venture capital funds. This variety allows investors to balance risk profiles, choosing between lower-risk sovereign exposure or higher-growth asset classes according to their financial appetite.

A critical operational rule requires investors to hold these qualifying investments for at least half of the visa term. For the three-year permit, the capital must remain invested for 1.5 years. For the five-year permit, the lock-in period extends to 2.5 years. This structure allows for potential early liquidity while ensuring a baseline period of capital retention within the Turkish economic system.

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Stakeholder Positions And Global Market Context

Türkiye's entry into the global golden visa market presents a direct price challenge to established European programs. At $150,000, the new Turkish permit undercuts Greece's five-year permit, which requires an investment of €250,000, approximately $291,120. It also significantly undercuts New Zealand's investor visa, which starts at NZ$1 million, roughly $567,300.

The pricing structure sits level with Paraguay's program, which offers permanent residency for $150,000 in tourism projects or $200,000 in stocks or real estate. However, a key differentiator remains the absence of a direct citizenship pathway at this investment tier in Türkiye. Paraguay's program offers a route to permanent residency, which can eventually lead to citizenship under specific conditions, whereas Türkiye maintains a strict separation between residency and passport acquisition.

Current application procedures remain undefined in the presidential decree. The government has not yet specified when applications will open, the exact documentation required, or the administrative workflow. Existing residence-by-investment permits in Türkiye typically require proof of financial means and health insurance, but officials have not confirmed if these standards will apply to the new framework.

Economic Impact And Strategic Objectives

The design of this program indicates a primary objective to attract foreign capital into domestic financial instruments and the real estate sector. By permitting investments in government debt and pension plans, the Turkish government aims to use residency status as a lever to shore up demand for lira-denominated assets. This strategy is particularly relevant given Türkiye's recent struggles with persistent inflation and currency volatility.

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Foreign capital inflows offer a mechanism to stabilize local markets, yet the program carries potential risks for housing affordability. The option to invest in real estate may help absorb excess housing supply in key urban markets. However, such programs in other countries like Portugal and Greece have faced public backlash for pushing up prices in desirable areas, a tension that could emerge in Türkiye.

Future Outlook And Regulatory Gaps

The requirement to hold investments for only half the visa term introduces notable flexibility that lowers the effective cost of the visa. An investor could deposit $150,000 in a Turkish bank, hold it for 18 months, and withdraw the funds provided the visa remains valid for the full three years. This structure lowers barriers to entry but raises questions about the long-term economic impact of short-term capital deployment.

Until the government publishes specific requirements and detailed timelines, the practical appeal of the program remains theoretical. International investors accustomed to well-documented frameworks in Portugal, Greece, or the Caribbean may hesitate to engage without clear procedural guidance. The absence of these details represents a significant gap that must be addressed before the program can achieve widespread adoption among global high-net-worth individuals.