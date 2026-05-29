Türkiye commemorates victims of 1993 Solingen racist attack

Foreign Ministry honours Turkish victims, pays tribute to Mevlude Genc, who called for calm despite having lost two daughters, two granddaughters and a niece in the Nazi attack.

Foreign Ministry honours Turkish victims, pays tribute to Mevlude Genc, who called for calm despite having lost two daughters, two granddaughters and a niece in the Nazi attack.

On May 29, 1993, four young men aged between 16 and 23 set fire to the Genc family home, killing five people and injuring 14 others. / AA Türkiye has commemorated the victims of a 1993 racist attack in the German city of Solingen which killed five members of a Turkish family, while reaffirming its commitment to combating racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia.

On Friday, Commemorating the members of the Genc family killed in the attack, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: “On this occasion, we once again honour the memory of Mevlude Genc with respect and gratitude. ” Genc, who died in 2022 at the age of 80, became a symbol of reconciliation in Germany after losing two daughters, two granddaughters, and a niece in the 1993 far-right arson attack in Solingen.

The decision on absolute nullity, the rule of law, and the limits of democratic legitimacyThe decision on absolute nullity, the rule of law, and the limits of democratic legitimacyReiterating Türkiye’s position against discrimination, the ministry said Ankara would continue its fight against "the rising racism, xenophobia and hatred against Islam on every platform.

" On May 29, 1993, four young men aged between 16 and 23 set fire to the Genc family home, killing five people and injuring 14 others. The decision on absolute nullity, the rule of law, and the limits of democratic legitimacyThe decision on absolute nullity, the rule of law, and the limits of democratic legitimacyUS carries out new air strikes on military site in southern Iran — reportUS threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Iran Hormuz toll plan





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