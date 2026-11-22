Türkiye issues a commemorative stamp for KIZILELMA on Nov 29. The drone achieved a historic milestone as the first uncrewed fighter to shoot down a jet target with a BVR missile.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced on Sunday that Türkiye will issue a commemorative postage stamp and first-day cover to mark the first anniversary of KIZILELMA's historic achievement. The special philatelic release is scheduled for November 29, directly aligning with the anniversary of the domestic uncrewed fighter jet's groundbreaking test flight. This initiative aims to preserve the memory of the milestone in aviation combat history for future generations of Turkish citizens.

KIZILELMA Historic Test Flight Details

Minister Uraloglu provided comprehensive details regarding the commemorative items prepared by Türkiye's postal service, PTT, to honor the domestically developed aircraft. The anniversary marks the date of a pivotal test conducted off the coast of Sinop, a northern province of Türkiye, where KIZILELMA achieved a significant milestone. During this test, the uncrewed fighter jet successfully struck a target designated by ASELSAN's MURAD AESA radar. The strike was executed using a GOKDOGAN missile, which was developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's Defence Industries Research and Development Institute, known as TUBITAK SAGE.

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The successful test made KIZILELMA the first uncrewed fighter aircraft in history to shoot down a jet-powered aerial target using a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile. This achievement represents a major leap forward in aviation combat capabilities and establishes a new standard for uncrewed aerial systems. The precision of the engagement demonstrated the effectiveness of the integrated radar and missile systems developed entirely within the country. Such technological sovereignty underscores the strategic importance of the KIZILELMA project to national defense and global aviation standards.

Philatelic Release and Distribution Details

The commemorative stamp and first-day cover are officially themed 'Türkiye's First Uncrewed Fighter Aircraft KIZILELMA' and will be issued to the public on November 29. A special first-day postmark will be available starting on that day at the Tekirdag PTT Directorate. This postmark will bear the specific inscription 'Türkiye's First Uncrewed Fighter Aircraft KIZILELMA 29.11.2026 TEKIRDAG'. The inclusion of the location and date serves to commemorate the specific geographic and temporal significance of the ongoing legacy of the project.

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Türkiye's postal service, PTT, will make these philatelic products available for sale at all PTT branches across the country. Additionally, collectors can purchase the stamps and first-day covers directly through the official website at www.filateli.gov.tr. This dual distribution method ensures broad accessibility for both local enthusiasts and international collectors who wish to own a piece of this historic aviation milestone. The availability through digital channels also highlights the modernization of postal services in Türkiye.

Inventory Integration and Defense Impact

Separate from the commemorative announcement, it was revealed that three KIZILELMA uncrewed fighter jets entered the inventory of Türkiye's security forces earlier this week. These aircraft officially joined the ranks following the successful completion of rigorous acceptance tests. This integration signifies a transition from developmental milestones to operational capability within the national security framework. The deployment of these units marks a critical phase in the maturation of the KIZILELMA program.

The entry of these three jets into service demonstrates the readiness of the technology for active duty roles. It validates the extensive testing and development processes overseen by Baykar, the Turkish defense company responsible for the aircraft's design and manufacturing. The successful transition from test flight to inventory inclusion provides tangible evidence of the project's success. This development reinforces Türkiye's position as a key player in the global uncrewed aerial vehicle market. The combination of philatelic recognition and operational deployment highlights the dual civil and military significance of the KIZILELMA achievement for the nation.