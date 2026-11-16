Turkiye Carbon Markets COP31 SEKA Investment StoneX Summit

Turkish firms leverage COP31 in Antalya to boost green transition. SEKA Investment and StoneX highlight regulatory advantages and $100 billion global carbon trading volumes for SMEs.

Turkish corporations are actively positioning themselves within the global carbon economy by utilizing the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, commonly known as COP31, hosted in Antalya. This major international gathering serves as a critical platform for businesses to navigate emerging financial regulations and align with new sustainability standards. The event underscores a strategic shift toward integrating climate compliance into core business operations across the nation.

Carbon Market Growth and Regulatory Advantages

Concurrent with the main summit, SEKA Investment and the financial services firm StoneX hosted a specialized conference focused on the evolution of carbon markets from regulatory frameworks to practical market application. The discussions highlighted that mandatory global carbon trading volumes have exceeded $100 billion per year, signaling a robust and expanding economic ecosystem. Serhat Kisakurek, the managing partner at SEKA Investment, emphasized that the strong participation of Turkish firms at COP31 demonstrates a clear sector commitment to this new economic reality.

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Financial Benefits of Carbon Compliance

Kisakurek noted that achieving carbon compliance has transitioned into a vital factor for corporations seeking to secure long-term commercial deals. Furthermore, compliance facilitates access to more affordable financing options, providing a tangible financial advantage to early adopters. Despite some prevailing uncertainties regarding initial carbon pricing mechanisms, the industry perspective remains focused on the long-term strategic benefits of engagement. This proactive stance aims to mitigate risks associated with future environmental policies and market shifts.

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Challenges for Small and Medium Enterprises

While large industrial entities have successfully adapted to green frameworks, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are reportedly lagging behind in adoption rates. Kisakurek urged these smaller firms to accelerate their integration into compliance structures to maintain their global competitive edge. The disparity in adoption highlights a need for broader educational and structural support within the Turkish business community. Addressing this gap is essential for ensuring that all segments of the economy can participate in the growing green market.

Turkiye Ambitions as Regional Trading Hub

Alfredo Nicastro, the global director of carbon markets at StoneX, stated that the summit is effectively connecting private sector innovators with key policymakers. He added that the international turnout at the event demonstrates growing momentum within Turkiye's green financial sector. The current developments represent a significant turning point for the nation, with ambitions to become a central hub for carbon trading in the European Union and the wider region. This strategic positioning leverages Turkiye's established climate laws and regulatory infrastructure as a significant regional advantage in the green transition.