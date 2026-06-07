Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 as World Cup build-up gains momentum

The Crescent-Stars completed its training camp in Miami with a morale-boosting win over Venezuela ahead of the World Cup.

Türkiye completed its US training camp with positive momentum. / Turkish Football Federation Türkiye defeated Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly match as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Venezuela took the lead in the 13th minute through Gleiker Mendoza's strike, but Türkiye equalised just before halftime with Baris Alper Yilmaz's goal in the 44th minute.then scored the winner in the 54th minute, securing a 2-1 victory for Türkiye in the World Cup friendly.

One killed, four wounded in attack on Turkish fishing boat in Black SeaTürkiye, South Korea pledge deeper strategic cooperation across key sectors: Turkish FMTürkiye pushing for lasting solution for persecuted Rohingya, foreign minister says in Bangladesh‘I don't want this craft to disappear’: The last keeper of Türkiye’s creaking boots With the match against Venezuela, Türkiye completed its preparations in Miami and will travel by charter flight to Mesa, Arizona, which will serve as the team’s main training base for the World Cup.

Türkiye pushing for lasting solution for persecuted Rohingya, foreign minister says in BangladeshOne killed, four wounded in attack on Turkish fishing boat in Black SeaTürkiye, South Korea pledge deeper strategic cooperation across key sectors: Turkish FMLebanon urges Iran to stay out as ceasefire falls apart





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