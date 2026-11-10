Türkiye and Somalia Discuss Counterterrorism and the Fight Against Al Shabab

Türkiye and Somalia discussed counterterrorism, the fight against Al Shabab and military cooperation in Mogadishu as troop contributors begin withdrawing.

Türkiye and Somalia have discussed military and security developments, counterterrorism efforts and bilateral cooperation, according to the Turkish Embassy in Somalia. The talks took place in Mogadishu on November 9, 2026, during a meeting between Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Ferhat Alkan and Somalia's National Security Adviser Awes Hagi Yusuf Ahmed. The discussions came as troop-contributing countries begin withdrawing forces from the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

Both governments presented the meeting as a review of the changing security landscape in Somalia and the continuing fight against the Al Shabab terror group. Counterterrorism and continued military cooperation were the central issues, while the two sides also addressed wider bilateral relations.

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Türkiye's Military Training Role in Somalia

Türkiye's military training mission in Somalia, known as TURKSOM, plays a key role in strengthening the country's security forces. The mission provides extensive military training and logistical support to Somali troops as they fight terror groups, including Al Shabab and Daesh.

Because TURKSOM works directly with Somali troops, its activity connects training, logistics and the operational demands of counterterrorism. That practical link helps explain why the Turkish Embassy framed the talks around military cooperation rather than diplomacy alone.

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Turkish and Somali Officials Outline Their Positions

The Turkish Embassy said in a statement issued on Tuesday that Türkiye continues to contribute to the peace, stability and security of Somalia, as it has done in the past. The embassy's message placed the discussions within a long-standing commitment rather than a new initiative.

Somalia's Office of the National Security Adviser said the talks also covered political developments, the fight against Al Shabab and broader bilateral cooperation. According to that statement, Awes Hagi Yusuf Ahmed expressed appreciation for Türkiye's longstanding friendship and support. He also stressed that continued coordination is important for maintaining stability in Somalia.

Security Impact and Coordination Ahead for Somalia

The meeting matters because it takes place while troop-contributing countries are starting to pull forces out of the African Union mission in Somalia. In that setting, bilateral partners and Somali authorities must keep their security planning aligned, especially on counterterrorism operations against Al Shabab.

Neither the Turkish Embassy nor the Somali National Security Adviser's office announced specific dates for follow-up meetings or a timetable for further coordination in the statements reported. The next concrete steps will therefore depend on future announcements from the Turkish Embassy in Somalia and the Office of the National Security Adviser in Mogadishu.