Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak highlight $10 billion in mutual investments and new trade protocols aimed at boosting bilateral commerce before the 2027 St Petersburg Forum.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed that mutual direct investments between Türkiye and Russia have reached approximately $10 billion. This significant financial milestone was announced during the Türkiye-Russia Business Forum in Istanbul, where officials from both nations reinforced their commitment to deepening economic ties. The declaration underscores a robust bilateral relationship characterized by substantial cross-border commercial activity and shared strategic objectives.

The two ministers signed a joint economic cooperation protocol in Istanbul, signaling a unified approach to overcoming existing logistical and financial barriers. Their primary goal remains achieving a $100 billion annual trade target, a ambitious objective initially set by the presidents of both countries. This target emphasizes the need for joint investments, long-term supply contracts, and wider product diversification across multiple critical sectors to sustain growth.

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Bolat addressed more than 200 business leaders at the forum, highlighting that approximately 3,000 Russian companies currently operate within Turkish markets. Simultaneously, 1,300 Turkish firms maintain active operations in Russia, figures that serve as a strong indicator of sustained mutual business confidence. These statistics reflect the deepening integration of the two neighboring economies and the growing trust between their respective corporate sectors.

Turkish construction and engineering firms have established a dominant presence in the Russian market, ranking as the number one among foreign contractors. Minister Bolat noted that Turkish builders have successfully completed 2,190 projects in Russia, totaling a significant value of $103 billion. He emphasized that these entities are fully prepared to undertake upcoming infrastructure projects, leveraging their extensive experience to further solidify their market share in Russia.

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Ankara is actively pursuing a strategy to increase the market share of Turkish products within Russia across diverse industries. The government aims to expand exports in agriculture, food processing, automotive manufacturing, chemical production, textiles, and construction materials. This diversification effort is designed to reduce reliance on traditional export categories and create a more balanced trade relationship between the two nations.

Both governments are working to link Turkey's advanced processing and manufacturing capacity with Russia's abundant raw materials and energy resources. The objective is to build sustainable supply chains that benefit both economies by integrating Turkey's industrial base with Russia's resource wealth. Bolat pointed out that Turkey's Customs Union with the European Union and Russia's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union provide companies with wider access to third-party markets.

On the energy front, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak identified energy as the cornerstone of bilateral ties. He noted that the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines continue to operate reliably, maintaining the flow of natural gas between the two countries. Novak stated that Russia is ready to assist in transforming Turkey into a regional energy trading hub, enhancing its strategic importance in global energy markets.

A historic milestone in this energy partnership is the upcoming commissioning of the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. Novak described this event as a crucial development for Turkey's energy independence and long-term stability. This project represents a major step in diversifying Turkey's energy mix and strengthening the technical cooperation between the two nations in the nuclear sector.

Investment flows are also evident in the industrial chemical sector, where Russian oil producer Tatneft has invested 18 billion Turkish liras. This investment, equivalent to $354.4 million, supports Turkey's first maleic anhydride plant, effectively ending the country's reliance on imports for this specific material. Such investments highlight the tangible benefits of the improved business environment and the commitment to localizing production.

Security and efficiency in logistics remain top priorities for both ministers to support this growing trade volume. Bolat called for stronger logistics frameworks, including safe navigation routes in the Black Sea and streamlined customs procedures. The parties also agreed on the importance of greater use of e-commerce platforms to make bilateral trade more resilient against external shocks and supply chain disruptions.

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Tourism and transport sectors continue to show strong growth metrics, with about 7 million Russian tourists visiting Turkey every year. Russian airlines carried more than 6.5 million passengers last year, indicating robust connectivity between the two nations. These travel figures complement the economic data, showing a multi-faceted relationship that extends beyond trade into cultural and human exchanges.

Novak thanked Turkey for agreeing to serve as the guest country at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2027. This status will allow Turkish firms to showcase their products and explore regional investment proposals on a global stage. He also proposed hosting the next intergovernmental commission meeting in Kazan to continue these high-level discussions and ensure strategic initiatives remain on track.

Both ministers reiterated their shared ambition to achieve the $100 billion annual trade target through deeper integration. Novak cited new prospects for cooperation in healthcare, e-commerce, and education, while calling for a shift from simple grain and fertilizer supplies to long-term contracts. This comprehensive approach aims to create a deeper, more integrated economic partnership that withstands geopolitical pressures and market fluctuations.

Minister Bolat also highlighted Turkey's domestic economic performance, noting that the economy reached $1.7 trillion in the first half of 2026. Annualized goods exports hit $285.5 billion in October, while services exports reached $127 billion in September. These figures demonstrate Turkey's capacity to contribute significantly to the bilateral trade volume and its growing role in the global market.

The forum concluded with a focus on practical solutions to persistent challenges, including complex payment systems and tax discrepancies. Business leaders called for coordinated efforts to resolve these issues ahead of the 2027 St Petersburg International Economic Forum. By addressing these structural barriers, both nations aim to unlock the full potential of their cross-border commercial relationship and accelerate mutual economic growth.